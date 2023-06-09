SIDNEY — The Historic Sidney Theatre has announced it has been awarded its first-ever grant from the Ohio Arts Council (OAC) to support its annual summer theatre camps. The OAC has allocated a grant of $5,000, which will enhance the theater’s ability to provide an enriching artistic experience for the youth of Sidney and surrounding areas.

The grant from the Ohio Arts Council underscores their recognition of the invaluable contribution made by the Historic Sidney Theatre to the local community. This historic landmark has been a hub for artistic expression and cultural enrichment since its establishment in 1921, and this grant reinforces the OAC’s commitment to fostering creativity, supporting local talent, and preserving Ohio’s rich arts heritage.

With this funding, the Historic Sidney Theatre will expand its summer camp offerings, allowing more children and teenagers to engage in a wide range of artistic activities. The summer camps provide a nurturing environment for young artists to explore various art forms, including theater, music, dance, and visual arts. Through a curriculum designed to foster creativity and self-expression, participants will gain valuable skills, build confidence, and develop a lifelong appreciation for the arts.

“We are immensely grateful to the Ohio Arts Council for their belief in our mission and their investment in the development of our youth,” said Ian Hinz, executive director of the Historic Sidney Theatre. “This grant will enable us to enrich the lives of even more children through our summer camps, cultivating the next generation of artists and arts supporters. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the Ohio Arts Council for their support and partnership.”

The summer camps at the Historic Sidney Theatre have become an annual tradition, drawing participants from across the region. The funds received will enhance the summer camp experience but also help build the theater’s ongoing programming efforts, ensuring that future generations can continue to enjoy the rich artistic heritage of Sidney.

For more information about the Historic Sidney Theatre and its summer camps, visit www.sidneytheatre.org or contact the staff at [email protected] or 937-498-1921.