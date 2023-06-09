Library Associate Grace Hockaday shows the backdrop painted by Shelby County Libraries staff for the Summer Library Program. Courtesy photo

SIDNEY — Shelby County Libraries is celebrating over 35 years of participating in the Collaborative Summer Library Program. This summer, they are bringing some of the favorite themes “All Together Now” for a blast from the past with a new twist. Registration is now open for all ages.

“While reading is an important element and strongly encouraged for all participants, there is so much more our libraries will offer this summer including visits from the Exotic Zoo, Brukner Nature Center, The Muleskinner Bluegrass Band and the Armstrong Air & Space Museum. And it’s all freeof charge! We’ll celebrate sports, mysteries, fairy tales, music, science, heroes and everything that makes Shelby County a special community of library lovers and readers. We can’t wait to see everyone this summer!” says Rikki Unterbrink, Youth Services director.

For babies and children through 6th grade (grade entering in the fall), families can complete up to four goals in June and July together to receive small prizes. Each achieved goal is also an opportunity to win one of the many themed prize baskets. Parents/caregivers will also receive prizes for helping their children complete their goals.

Teens can complete a variety of activities such as reading, crafts, STEM Challenges, puzzles and more to chances at winning one of the grand prizes, which include a portable Bluetooth speaker, Kings Island tickets, gift cards and more.

Adults can complete five punches by reading books and magazines, and earn a limited edition drawstring bag and a ticket into the grand prize drawing for a chance to win a one night stay at the Woodswalk Farm Bed & Breakfast. Plus, a $25 gift card to the Scottish Thistle and a $25 gift vard to Winans Chocolates + Coffee! They can also complete two more additional punch cards for bonus tickets into the grand prize drawing.

The Shelby County Libraries services the entire county through six convenient locations, in Anna, Botkins, Fort Loramie, Jackson Center, Russia, and Sidney. Each location provides library services as well as resources and programs for all ages, enriching lives through continuous learning.

For more information about Shelby County Libraries, including location hours and events, visit shelbycountylibraries.org.