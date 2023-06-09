ADA — Ohio Northern University held graduation following the end of spring quarter 2023.

Area students receiving degrees were:

Anna: Joseph D. Ball, Doctor of Pharmacy; Kyle J. Christman, Doctor of Pharmacy; Brayden B. Farley, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration Management; Georgia N. Platfoot, Bachelor of Science in Integrated Health Sciences

Houston: Olivia M. Bowser, Bachelor of Science in Integrated Health Sciences; Catherine E. Kauffman, Doctor of Pharmacy

Sidney: William K. Klepinger, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

New Bremen: Makenzie L. Evers, Doctor of Pharmacy

New Knoxville: Hattie M. Foster, Doctor of Pharmacy; Joshua A Shroyer Bachelor of Science in Integrated Health Sciences

Versailles: Brooks T. Blakeley, Bachelor of Science in Middle Childhood Education

Maria Stein: Lindsey R. Bergman, Doctor of Pharmacy; Timothy J Knapschaefer, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

DeGraff: Ollie R. Jacobs, Bachelor of Business Administration in Management; Evan E. Kauffman, Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies

Quincy: Michael L. Willoby, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering