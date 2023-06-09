Wilson

SIDNEY — Raise The Roof For The Arts has announced the appointment of Delaney Wilson as its new event and advancement manager. Wilson, a recent college graduate, brings a fresh perspective and a strong passion for the arts, making her a valuable addition to the organization.

As a recent graduate of Miami University, Wilson has already demonstrated leadership skills and an understanding of event management and advancement strategies. Her academic achievements and dedication to the arts fits for her new role at Raise The Roof For The Arts.

“We are excited to welcome Delaney Wilson to our team,” said Ian Hinz, executive director of Raise The Roof For The Arts. “Delaney’s enthusiasm, creativity, and academic background in arts management will bring a fresh perspective to our organization. We believe she will play a crucial role in elevating our events and expanding our reach in the community.”

During her time at Miami University, Wilson was involved in various art initiatives and programs, where she gained hands-on experience in event planning, marketing, and management. Her dedication to the arts was evident in her involvement in managing successful arts events and theatrical productions.

“I am thrilled to join Raise The Roof For The Arts as the event and advancement manager,” said Wilson. “Having just graduated, I am eager to apply my knowledge and skills to make a positive impact on the arts community. I am committed to creating exceptional experiences and driving support for the arts, especially in underserved communities.”

In her role as event and advancement manager, Wilson will be responsible for overseeing the planning, execution, and evaluation of all events organized by Raise The Roof For The Arts. She will also focus on developing strategic partnerships, cultivating sponsorships and implementing fundraising initiatives to support the organization’s mission.

Raise The Roof For The Arts recognizes that Wilson’s fresh perspective, innovative thinking, and a strong commitment to the arts will contribute significantly to their growth and success. Wilson’s ability to connect with diverse audiences and her dedication to promoting inclusivity aligns perfectly with the organization’s values.