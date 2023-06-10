Out of the past

125 Years

June 10, 1898

R.V. Jones, the new postmaster, is now installed in the post office. Charles Dorsey, who has been selected as his deputy or chief clerk, will go into office the first day of July. Word was received last evening that on account of increased business, the salary of the office would be increased $100, making the salary at $2,300 per year.

A grand picnic and fourth of July celebration will be held in Deleat’s grove, an eighth of a mile east of Newport on the Fourth. Arrangements have been made for amusements of all kinds, including a clay pigeon shooting match, bicycle races, etc. In the afternoon, a sham naval battle between the United States and Spain will take place on a large lake covering about 50 acres.

Anderson’s Wheel Stock Co. received a government order from Toledo this morning for a car load of wagon stock. The order is to be filled at once.

100 Years

June 10, 1923

The handsome new business building erected by Stanley Bryan, on South Ohio avenue, just south of the Spot, is almost completed and the offices being rapidly occupied. The first floor is occupied by P.J. Sherer’s Barber shop, the Atlantic and Pacific Tea Co., and the Royal billiard Parlors. The second and third floors are filled up with 30 rooms and being used principally for offices.

Twelve boys and girls of Shelby county have organized a dairy calf club as a member of which each will try to raise fine dairy calves. Members of the club are: Adolph and Walter Weiskittle, Carl Brandt, Van Buren township; Alice and Arthur Duer, Orange township; Martha Pfaadt, Harold Quigley, George Allen, Franklin township; Jeanette Richards, Turtle Creek township; Roy Dovel, Kenneth Bodenmiller, Perry township; Joseph Roth, Dinsmore township

Postmaster Val Lee said today that during the month of May, the sales of Treasury savings certificates at the Sidney post office amounted to $10,005.

75 Years

June 10, 1948

The Sidney Signing Soldiers will preform at the Second District American Legion convention to be held Sunday at Bellefontaine. They will sing for a memorial service in the early afternoon and as a part of the program later in the afternoon. The afternoon program will include the appearance of Department Commander Aaron J. Halloran, Springfield. Homer Crusey will direct the Singing Soldiers.

Vocational teachers from Shelby county will go to Wooster next week to attend the annual state vocational teachers conference at the Ohio Experimental station. Included in the group will be: Harold Slager, Sidney; Donald Holt, Jackson Center; Gilberg Guiler, Anna; Henry Horstman, Fort Loramie; George Winkle, Houston.

50 Years

June 10, 1973

Demolition of the former personal loan building of the First National Exchange Bank, S. Ohio Avenue, was scheduled to begin this morning. Although early history of the structure is sketchy, it is reported to have been constructed during the 1880s.

The building will be the second historical structure in the city to feel the brunt of the wrecker’s iron ball within recent weeks. The demolition of the Wagner Hotel building was completed in mid-May.

WASHINGTON – In an unusually though move against inflation, the Federal Reserve Board has raised its key discount rate from 6 to 6.5 per cent, the highest since 1921.

It was the highest the rate has been set since 1921 when the rate peaked briefly at 7 per cent.

VERSAILLES – The new village police cruiser has arrived. It is a medium blue color with gold lettering and has the town’s seal on the sides.

The new cruiser, which cost $3,215, is equipped with a police radio, radar and other necessities. The new car was used to lead the Poultry Days Parade today.

25 Years

June 10, 1998

Sidney Christian Women’s Club will hold its monthly luncheon Tuesday from noon to 2 pm at the Sidney Holiday Inn. The theme for the program is “Looking at Life.”

BOTKINS – The Botkins branch of the Amos Memorial Public Library will also hold its reading program beginning Monday. The statewide program, “Drop Anchor in a Good Book,” will be the theme.

PHOTO – The summer may be off to a wet start, but that didn’t stop the Cub Scouts at Camp Christian in Houston from having fun anyway. Taylor Stringfield, 8, son of Mark and Becky Stringfield, hangs up a tie-dyed serape he has just made.

