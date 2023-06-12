Lt. Jeremy Allen of the Ohio State Highway Patrol Piqua Post, left, and Sidney Police Chief Mike McDonough pictured at the OSHP’s 90th Anniversary Open House at the Piqua post on Friday, June 9. Amantha Garpiel | Sidney Daily News OSHP Lt. Jeremy Allen, left, and Trooper Eric Devers of the Piqua Post discuss equipment and gear on Friday, June 9, that is used by troopers. Amantha Garpiel | Sidney Daily News Doug Gross from the OSHP Dispatch, left to right, Miami County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Stephen Lord, Capt. James McGlinch with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, and Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak pictured at the Piqua Ohio State Highway Patrol Post’s celebration of OSHP’s 90th anniversary on Friday, June 9. Amantha Garpiel | Sidney Daily News

PIQUA — The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s (OSHP) Piqua Post, was joined by fellow law enforcement officers from the area and community members to celebrate the 90th anniversary of OSHP.

In celebration of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s 90th anniversary, the Piqua Post hosted an open house for members of the community. The open house brings together Patrol personnel, including troopers, dispatchers and professional staff, to interact with the public and fellow officers of the law from different organizations. Deputies and Sheriff Dave Duchak from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and Chief Mike McDonough from the Sidney Police Department joined OSHP in Piqua to celebrate the 90 years OSHP has spent serving Ohio.

Members of the community at the open house toured the facility, learned about different equipment used by troopers and the special response team and about employment opportunities with the OSHP.

As part of the OSHP’s 90th anniversary activities, the patrol is partnering with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio to help educate families about this free book program for Ohio’s littlest learners. Families with kids under the age of five can enroll their children into the program during the open house. After enrollment, the Imagination Library mails children one book each month until their fifth birthday at no cost to families. All Ohio children are eligible for this program. To learn more, visit https://ohioimaginationlibrary.org/

The OSHP began on Nov. 15, 1933, when the first 60 patrolmen earned their commissions following training at Camp Perry and began patrolling Ohio’s roads. Throughout the patrol’s nine decades, the mission has always been the same — to save lives. Founders envisioned an agency that showed compassion and sincerity, and promoted the safety and welfare for all Ohioans. Over the past 90 years, sworn officers and professional staff have provided service with a purpose for the citizens of Ohio.