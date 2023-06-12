Out of the past

125 Years

June 12, 1898

There are 46 saloons in Shelby county this year, an increase of one over last year. They pay $16,100 in Dow tax. They are located as follows: Sidney, 22; Loramies, six; Botkins, Anna, and Jackson Center, three each; Port Jefferson, McCartyville, and Wynant (Newport) two each, and one each in Kettlersville, Houston and Russia. There are five cigarette licenses issued in the county.

——-

Reports from Tampa indicate the possibility that members of the Third Regiment may load aboard ships within the next few days. The horses of the officers of the Third are already being loaded. At least 34 men will be required from Sidney to fill Company L up to the maximum limit. An officer and enlisted man will come to Sidney in the next few days to take charge of the new recruits being enlisted by Col. Eli Davis.

——-

Ben Sharp has taken a position of assistant mailing clerk in the Sidney post office, the position formerly held by Roscoe Leymaster.

100 Years

June 12, 1923

Members of city council at their regular meeting last night adopted resolutions approving plans for bridges along the right-of-way of the Big Four railroad through the city, including overhead bridges on Spruce and Chestnut avenues. Also adopted was a resolution directing the mater of issuing bonds in the sum of $20,000 for the purpose of purchasing a site and equipping a sanitary plant of the incinerator type, be submitted to a vote at the election to be held in Sidney on Aug. 6.

——-

At a meeting of the members of the Sidney baseball team held last night, Carl F. Berger, who has been connected with the team for a number of years, submitted his resignation as manager. Berger explained that he did not have the time necessary under present conditions to devote to managing the team. He served as secretary of the old Elcos for one year for the past seven years a manager of the Elks.

——-

Joseph G. Wagner has returned from the University of Dayton, where he was graduated from the College of Engineering with the degree of bachelor of science.

75 Years

June 12, 1948

The team from Sidney High school won first place in the poultry judging contest held yesterday at Ohio State University as a part of the annual state vocational agriculture judging competition and FFA convention. Members of the Sidney team were: Ronnie Laughlin, Herman Renner, Richard Fishbaugh, with Harold Slager, adviser.

——-

Three Fort Loramie FFA members demonstrated they know their general livestock when they took second place honors in a state judging contest in Columbus. Members of the team included: Edward Hoying, Vernon Hilgefort, Eugene Larger, with H.C. Horstman as advisor.

——-

Impressions of India, gained while he was stationed in that country with the armed forces of the United States, were given members of the Sidney Kiwanis Club at their luncheon yesterday when they had James C. Blair, Lima attorney as their speaker.

50 Years

June 12, 1973

The weekly chore of cleaning out the only court square fountain yet completed was undertaken Monday by William Coon, custodian for the Shelby County Courthouse.

Beer cans, pop bottles, sandwiches, trash and whole boxes of detergent were dumped into the fountain in what is becoming a weekend routine. Some fear has been expressed that when the other completed, the problem will be three times as bad.

——-

Shelby Countians sought relief yesterday as the temperature reached a near record 90 degrees Monday afternoon, according to David Fette, officially county weather observer.

25 Years

June 12, 1998

The Shelby County Genealogical Society toured historic downtown Sidney during its May meeting. However, members never left the confines of the First Church of God on Campbell Road thanks to featured speaker Tom Dunnavant and his post card collection.

——-

Sandy Shuff of the Jackson Center Rescue Squad is the 1998 Shelby County Emergency Medical Services Provider of the Year.

Her selection was announced at a recent SCEMS appreciation banquet sponsored by Wilson Memorial Hospital at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall in Sidney. Shuff currently serves as vice president of SCEMS and has been with the Jackson Center squad for four years.

——-

Two to 4 inches of rain fell on Sidney and Shelby County Thursday, resulting in flooded streets and roads and damage to a few parked cars.

