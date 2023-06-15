DELAWARE — Ohio Wesleyan University held its 179th commencement ceremony May 13, celebrating its Class of 2023. Keynote speaker Brigadier General Deydre Smyth Teyhen, OWU Class of 1973, encouraged the new graduates to “lead in a manner that ,arned their diplomas and their areas of study were:

• Anna Edmiston of Sidney, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree cum laude. Edmiston majored in English (Creative Writing) and Film Studies.

• Kyle Lucas, of New Bremen, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree cum laude. Lucas majored in Psychology and minored in Sociology/Anthropology.

During Ohio Wesleyan’s commencement ceremony, keynote speaker Teyhen encouraged the Class of 2023 to “lead in a manner that will make the future brighter for the next generation.”

In addition to Teyhen, graduating senior Reagan Jennings of Columbus, Ohio, also addressed the Class of 2023, after being chosen by her peers to speak.