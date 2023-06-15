Hodge-Newman

COLUMBUS – Patrick Hodge-Newman of Jackson Center was recently named one of Ohio Connections Academy’s (OCA) Star Students of the Month for May in recognition of his hard work and leadership in the online classroom.

Hodge-Newman, a fifth grader at the statewide online public charter school, was nominated by his teacher, Mrs. Schank, because of his hard work and positive attitude towards learning.

As a Star Student, Hodge-Newman was presented with a certificate recognizing his achievement and be profiled in Ohio Connections Academy’s student newsletter and on the school’s social media platforms. Each month during the school year OCA will recognize students in grades K through 12 who are excelling in the virtual classroom.

“The faculty, staff and members of the board at Ohio Connections Academy are proud to recognize students like Patrick and the commitment they demonstrate to our school and their community,” said OCA Superintendent Marie Hanna. “Each of our Star Students is a leader in the classroom and demonstrates an extraordinary commitment to learning – they truly deserve this recognition.”

Hodge-Newman came to Ohio Connections Academy at the beginning of the academic year and said he loves the flexibility to work at his own pace and the helpful, supportive teachers.

“I have a great relationship with my teachers, and I feel very comfortable asking for help,” he said. “What I love about Ohio Connections Academy is that it is so much like a real school like real classes and lessons plus I get to talk to my friends when free chat is available.”

Virtual school is a great fit for a variety of students and each student is unique. Those who attend Ohio Connections Academy come from different backgrounds and choose full-time online school for various reasons. Some students prefer to take ownership of their education and benefit from the flexibility that virtual school offers, while others are looking for a consistent, safe learning environment.

For more information about Ohio Connections Academy or to begin the enrollment process, visit www.OhioConnectionsAcademy.com or call 800-382-6010.