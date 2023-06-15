ANGOLA, Ind. — Trine University has released its vice president’s and dean’s lists for the spring 2023 term.

Taylor Noll of Anna, a Trine University student, was named to the vice president’s list. Noll is majoring in Marketing.

To earn vice president’s list honors, an undergraduate student must be registered for 12 or more total semester credit hours, including graduate courses, with fewer than 12 credit hours at the undergraduate level. The student must have a semester combined undergraduate/graduate grade point average between 3.750 and 4.000, with the undergraduate semester grade point average not lower than 3.5.

Trine University students were also named to the dean’s list for the spring 2023 term. To earn dean’s list honors, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.500-3.749.

Emily Hess, of Fort Loramie, who is majoring in Biomedical Engineering, was named to the dean’s list.