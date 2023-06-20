LGES-Honda plant reaches milestone

JEFFERSONVILLE — LG Energy Solution and Honda marked another major milestone of construction for its new joint venture EV battery facility this week when the first steel beam was installed at the plant site in Jeffersonville, Ohio. The companies have committed to invest $3.5 billion, with plans to create 2,200 jobs, in the over 2 million square feet facility, with an overall investment projected to reach $4.4 billion.

“There are many beginnings when you form a new company to build a new facility, but today is an important milestone for the LGES-Honda team, for the local community and everyone working at the site to create our new EV battery facility,” said Bob Lee, CEO of the new LGES-Honda joint venture. “Construction is on track and we look forward to reaching many more milestones on the way to starting production of EV batteries in 2025.”

The new joint venture facility is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2024, with an annual production capacity of approximately 40GWh. The joint venture aims to start mass production of pouch-type lithium-ion batteries in 2025, to be supplied exclusively to Honda auto plants to produce* EVs to be sold in North America.

Future employment information and other updates regarding the LGES-Honda joint venture operation can be found at www.lgeshonda.com.

