Sidney Municipal Court

SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of May 2023. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Joseph Gaspor Messina, 72, of Santee, California, was charged with operating unsafe vehicle, $510 fine.

Brittany C. Hughes, 29, of Piqua, was charged with driving under suspension – dismissed, $222 fine.

Sagamoor Oyo Yesha Yahu Ali, 31, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Andrew Joseph Carnahan, 35, of Wauseon, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Lamont Brewer, 35, of Lansing, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Emme Alexis Farley, 23, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Arslan Butt, 38, of Acton, Ontario, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Wesley T. Jones, 27, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $211 fine.

Sharon L. Martin, 52, of Sidney, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Stephen A. Merrill, 49, of Saint Henry, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Evan Jerry Russell, 21, of Springfield, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Austin Crouch, 24, of Mendon, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Christal G. Mendoza, 19, of New Carlisle, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Mark L. Akridge, 46, of Dayton, was charged with reasonable control, $160 fine.

Haley Marie Martin, 22, of Dayton, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.

Brandon D. Smith, 23, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Alex J. Moorman, 34, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Omar M. Ka, 27, of Sidney, was charged with right of way when turning left, $136 fine.

Zackery Tyler Hicks, 23, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $211 fine.

Bengie H. Waters, 64, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Charles A. Walters, 62, of Dayton, was charged with seat belt violation, driver, $116 fine.

Juliet Marie Pallone, 20, of Coldwater, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Lois Annabelle Cartwright, 79, of Saint Marys, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kristina M. Jackson, 39, of Houston, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Leah A. Peoples, 34, of Sidney, was charged with obeying traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Reuben Claxter Carder, Jr., 53, of South Bend, Indiana, was charged with furnishing false information, driving under suspension, and operation of low-speed, under-speed or utility vehicle or mini truck – dismissed, $207 fine.

Michale Lee Anderson, 24, of Coldwater, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Meranda Grace Crabtree, 19, of Saint Paris, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.

Courtney Nicole Hufford, 23, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Donte L. Jelks, 31, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Evan J. Saunders, 33, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jonathan Scott Christian, 43, of Greenville, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Scott T. Limbert, 45, of Minster, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $130 fine.

Mark A. Hughes, 64, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $210 fine.

Ethan Lee Hammer, 21, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Dale W. Weldon, 55, of Piqua, was charged with obeying traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Jamieson A. Ross, 42, of Piqua, was charged with obeying traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Stephanie K. Lenhart, 50, of Sidney, was charged with operating without reasonable control, $136 fine.

Shanique J. Woodard, 31, of Birmingham, Alabama, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Jonathan Keegan Venrick, 18, of Maplewood, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Jacob Roy Anderson, 22, of Park Hills, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Darrell M. Martin, 34, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

David Wayne Perk Tomlinson, 60, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Curtis Paul Brandewie, 65, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jeffrey S. Stickler, 54, of Union, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Sarah Ann Brandner, 23, of Sylvania, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jakob Mathew Burkholder, 22, of Lakeview, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Scott E. McCullough, 47, of Greenville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jonathan M. Crowe, 28, of Waldorf, Maryland, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

James B. Dabbelt, 47, of Celina, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Shannon N. Seymore, 22, of Plain City, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jason M. Schulze, 37, of Columbus, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Roger B. Romero, 35, of Miamisburg, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Suresh Kumar Ramaraj, 51, of Middletown, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Yashraj Dhillon, 33, of Kitchener, Ontario, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Matthew Rabette, 31, of Wapakoneta, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.

Grace E. Dickens, 22, of Louisville, Kentucky, was charged with following too closely/assured clear distance, $130 fine.

Payton Jenai Niekamp, 25, of New Bremen, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Compiled by Kimberly Pistone