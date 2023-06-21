DAYTON — Women in Business Networking (WiBN), a program of Better Business Bureau serving Dayton/Miami Valley, is hosting one of the biggest parties of the year recognizing some influential women in our marketplace…

The WiBN Awards Gala will be held Saturday, Oct. 14, from 5:30 – 10 p.m. at the Mandalay Banquet & Event Center, 2700 E. River Road. Moraine. The cost is $99 for an individual ticket; $180 for a couple ticket; $900 for atable of eight, including honoree; and $1,000 for a table of eight without honoree. To RSVP, call 937-610-2277

The theme for this year’s event is “Fire & Ice” as we’re honoring women who burn brightly and shine like ice. During this unforgettable evening, we’ll be honoring the 2023 WiBN Women to Watch. The formal occasion includes an elegant dinner, music and dancing.

The Women to Watch honor recognizes women in the Miami Valley who are exceptional in their roles and respected in their fields, who are causing more than just a ripple in the public arena and in their communities and who “light a spark” or make an impression. Attendees will also celebrate the efforts of the recipient of the Jeanne Porter Career Achievement Award. A list of the honorees is available at https://www.bbb.org/local/0322/top25/honorees.

Sheri Sword, WiBN executive director, says, “We are looking forward to celebrating the achievements of the Women to Watch Class of 2023. They are great role models for other women in our marketplace as they strive to put their best foot forward always personally and professionally. They are calmly and coolly blazing a trail for others to follow. We can’t wait to embrace this year’s theme in their honor.”

The event is sponsored by many local organizations, including Dayton 24/7 Now (WKEF/WRGT), iHeart Radio, The Chic Guide, The Mandalay Banquet & Event Center, Prime Time Party Rental and Party Pleasers.

The Better Business Bureau has empowered people to find businesses, brands and charities they can trust for over 110 years. In 2022, people turned to BBB more than 250 million times for BBB Business Profiles on more than 5.3 million businesses and Charity Reports on about 12,000 charities, all available for free at BBB.org. Local, independent BBBs can be found across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, including BBB Serving Dayton and the Miami Valley, which was founded in 1925 and serves Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby, and northern Warren counties in Ohio.