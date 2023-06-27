By Charlotte Caldwell

[email protected]

SIDNEY – The Sidney City Council adopted one ordinance and three resolutions at a meeting on June 26.

The adopted ordinance allows the publisher of the city’s code book to place ordinances passed over the previous year by City Council in order.

The adopted resolutions include the following:

• Reappointing Dan Heitmeyer and Mark Schmitmeyer for new three-year terms to the Revolving Loan Committee expiring July 1, 2026. Heitmeyer has served on the committee since 2006 and Schmitmeyer has served since 2014;

• Reappointing Mary Ellen Paulus to the Zoning Board of Appeals to a term expiring June 30, 2028. Paulus has served on the board since 2019.

• Authorizing Mike Chappie to continue as airport manager for the Sidney City Airport for an additional three years. The city will be entering into a new contract with Golden Eagle Aviation rather than Aerotech Aviation. Chappie was appointed interim airport manager in February 2011 and has served as the contractual airport manager since July 1, 2011. The terms of the contract are for a fixed rate of $70,000 annually with a 3% increase over three years and provides an option for an additional three-year period upon agreement by both parties.

The council also approved the May 2023 summary financial report and excused Councilmember Scott Roddy and Vice Mayor Steve Wagner who were absent.

The next city council meeting will be held on July 10 at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.