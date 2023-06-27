Out of the past

125 Years

June 27, 1898

A meeting of the Republican Central committee of Shelby county was held in the law office of D. Oldham last Saturday afternoon. E.L. Harrison, of Port Jefferson, was elected chairman, and M.D. Burke, of Pemberton, secretary. Appointed to the executive committee were, John Wilson, J.E. Russell, W.A. Graham, Jacob Piper, and A.J. Hess. The Foraker men cast 16 votes and the Hanna men, six making the organization.

——-

Lieut. Moore leaves this evening for Tampa, Fla., having completed recruiting for the second battalion of the Third Ohio. The recruits from Gettysburg and Covington left yesterday afternoon.

——-

Another big washout occurred last night in the mill race in East Sidney. The break is a short distance above the one that happened three months ago. It will be some time before it can be repaired.

100 Years

June 27, 1923

Three horses were burned to death in an early morning fire today which destroyed the large cement block barn belonging to Edd McVay on South Main avenue. Two horses and a pony that were in the barn when the fire was discovered where led to safety. Cause of the fire is so far a mystery. It was discovered about 5 a.m., at which time the entire upper portion of the building was a mass of flames. Two of the dead animals were riding horses belonging to Dr. Sanderson. The third animal was used to haul mail from the post office to the trains.

——-

City council at an adjourned session last night passed an ordinance, fixing the license fee for bus operation in the city at $100 per year for each bus. The ordinance also spells out the amount of bond that must be furnished by the owners of the bus line. The action by council directly affects every car on the Red Star bus line which has been operating in the city for the past several weeks.

75 Years

June 27, 1948

The Sidney Community Concert Association is starting plans for bringing the annual “Here in Person” concert series to Sidney next season. Although the campaign for concert tickets will not open until October, the official board of the association is already working with the Columbia Concert Association on preliminary plans for next season.

——-

Prospects in Shelby county are bright for a good harvest of most of the crops, according to R.W. Munger, county agent. Although the continued rainy season in May delayed much farm work and resulted in late planting of some crops, progress has been good and results are promising, he said.

——-

Joe Louis went into retirement today as undefeated heavyweight champion of the world. Boos and applause in about equal portion rang in his ears as part of his valedictory against Jersey Joe Walcott last night.

50 Years

June 27, 1973

WAPALONETA – St. John’s Lutheran Church, originally a log structure on Cemetery Road, had its 125th founding anniversary last weekend.

The present frame church was built in 1888 on Pusheta Road after membership began to grow. The building was renovated in 1938 and stained-glass windows were installed. Additional improvements were made in 1971. The Rev. Paul Frisch is the current pastor.

——-

DEGRAFF – An open house marking the retirement of Mrs. Verabel Geuy was held Sunday at Rosewood United Methodist Church. Mrs. Geuy recently retired after 30 years of teaching.

She began her teaching in Concord School. She also taught at North Ward and Central Ward Elementary in Urbana and the past 17 years at the Quincy Elementary at Quincy, part of the Riverside District.

——-

Approximately $3,700 in fire damage occurred to Sidney Grain Machine Inc., N. Main Avenue, Fire Chief Lyle Baker reported this morning.

Firefighters were summoned to the three-story masonry manufacturing building Tuesday at 2:52 p.m. Cause was attributed to paint dust which ignited. What caused the ignition has not been determined.

25 Years

June 27, 1998

On June 6 Aaron Berning graduated with a bachelor of science in elementary education and a minor in Bible from Cedarville College, Cedarville, Ohio. Berning is a 1994 graduate of Houston High School. He is the son of Vernon and Suzanne Berning of Sidney.

——-

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. – The boyhood home of Andy Griffith in the town that inspired TV’s Mayberry is going on the auction block.

Carl and Geneva Griffith bought the two-bedroom house in 1935 here in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains.

——-

The dean’s list for spring semester at the University of Findlay has been announced. The following area students have attained a grade-point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale: Jessica Davis of Anna, Allen B. Winemiller of Houston, Jennifer Meyer of New Bremen, Shannon Stroh of New Knoxville, Alaine Pullins of Quincy and Jon Davis of Versailles.

