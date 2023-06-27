Edison State students who completed police training were, back row, left to right, Gabe Shroyer, Caleb Monnin, Jacob Filbrun, Reed Bowden, Nick Jackson and Skyler Reed; middle row, Alex Courts, Kaitlyn Deal, Keirstan Fourman, Addie Skidmore, Kelsi Roark and Commander Joseph Mahan; and front row, Matt Lomakin, Justin Mullins, Tanner Iverson, Zack Sedarat, Brad Blackburn and Jesse Bennett. Coutesy photo

PIQUA — Edison State Community College’s Peace Officer Academy honored 17 students with a graduation ceremony on June 20, 2023, following their successful completion of the 23-week program.

Students of the program met for six days each week, beginning on Jan. 9, totaling more than 750 hours of training. The curriculum of the program is certified by the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission (OPOTC) and covers all aspects of law enforcement training, including administration, firearms, subject control, and investigation.

“This is another exceptional class of cadets willing to serve and protect citizens. They’ll serve proudly and be an asset to any agency willing to give them the opportunity,” said Joseph Mahan, Basic Peace Officer Academy commander. “I wish them the best and much success in their chosen profession of being a law enforcement officer.”

Academy students can continue their education at Edison State and earn an associate degree by taking classes on campus or online. Following successful completion of the police officer program, cadets are required to pass the state certification exam.

Edison State offered the first Basic Peace Officer Academy in 2003, and the class that completed academic requirements this spring was from the 46th academy. Throughout its 20-year history, the program has enrolled 724 students.

Of the total number of cadets who qualified to sit for the state certification exam and passed, 79.57% have been sworn in as law enforcement officers in Ohio, representing 73 different police agencies in the state.

So far in the 2023 calendar year, seven Academy graduates have been sworn in at agencies such as the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Center Police Department, Premier Health Police Department, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Troy Police Department.

Spring 2023 Peace Officer Academy students who completed credit hour requirements include Jesse Bennett of Sidney, Brad Blackburn of Tipp City, Reed Bowden of Troy, Alex Courts of Sidney, Kaitlyn Deal of Sidney, Jacob Filbrun of Dayton, Keirstan Fourman of Greenville, Tanner Iverson of Piqua, Nick Jackson of Miamisburg, Matt Lomakin of New Bremen, Caleb Monnin of Russia, Justin Mullins of Greenville, Skyler Reed of Troy, Kelsi Roark of Arcanum, Zack Sedarat of Troy, Gabe Shroyer of Sidney, and Addie Skidmore of Anna.

For more information about the academy, contact Veronica French, manager of Professional & Technical Programs, at [email protected] or 937-778-7865. Those interested in entering the academy must be 21 years of age and eligible to own a weapon.