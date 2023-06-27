Hilyard

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY – Hildoggs Detailing OTG recently opened in Sidney. Owner Alex Hilyard is a mobile detailer who can go anywhere in and around Shelby County to detail a vehicle, inside and out. Currently the only requirement is that water is available, but Hilyard hopes to soon have a trailer with a water tank to alleviate that requirement.

Detailing a vehicle takes several hours. Hilyard thoroughly cleans the inside, including a three-step carpet system that can get out stains, leather conditioner, vacuuming and more. On the exterior, he can do dressings on the wheels, uses a special glass cleaner that makes water bead, and soon will be able to do a three-step process to remove small scratches.

Hilyard decided to quit his job and pursue this full-time because he enjoys the work.

Hilyard said, “My biggest reason to do this – I am good at it and I have a lot of fun. I listen to music and go to a different realm and have a good time.”

Hilyard chose the name because it is a family nickname. His dad was nicknamed Hildogg, and his older brother was called Hildogg Jr. Hilyard liked the name and decided to adopt it for his business. OTG means on the go.

For appointments, call or text 937-538-1443, or reach out on Facebook at Hildogg’s Detailing OTG.