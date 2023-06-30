JTD Hospital Foundation awards Cindy Bruns Scholarships

ST. MARYS — In 1994, Cindy Bruns was a young, vibrant, professional nurse working at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital. Bruns unexpectedly passed away at age 26. In an effort to do something positive in Bruns’ memory, her co-workers and family decided to start a scholarship fund.

The Cindy Bruns Scholarship Fund is intended to assist other fellow Grand Lake Health System employees who need financial assistance to pursue their education. This group started their fundraising efforts by holding a simple bake sale. To date the bake sale and private donations have grown the scholarship fund. To date there have been 66 scholarships granted.

The 2023 scholarship recipients are:

• Brianna Cisco, Patient Care Technician. Cisco is studying at Wright State Lake Campus pursing her BSN.

• Teresa Eilerman, BSN, RN, inpatient psychiatric services. Eilerman is pursing her degree as a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner.

• Melissa Fetters, RN, inpatient psychiatric services. Fetters is pursing her degree as a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner.

• Adalia Place, phlebotomist. Place is pursing her degree as a medical laboratory technician.

• Tracy Smith, RT/RCP/BHA, Pain and Sleep Clinical Coordinator. Smith is pursing a degree as a licensed mental health counselor.

The JTD Hospital Foundation and the employees of the Grand Lake Health System appreciate the devotion of this group. Their efforts provide educational support in Cindy’s memory for years to come.

Anyone wishing to make a gift to the Cindy Burns Scholarship Fund or to learn how to make a gift to the JTD Hospital Foundation, call Julie Jacobs, Executive Director, at 419-394-33387 ext. 3574.