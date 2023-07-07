Out of the past

125 Years

July 7, 1898

The picnic of the Wynant fire company (at Newport) on July Fourth was the grandest ever held. It is estimated that there were about 2,500 people present and over $500 was taken in during the day. The leading attraction was the sham battle on the lake between the two small fleets.

——-

The fire department was called out about 6:30 p.m. yesterday for a fire in the former Maxwell Mill located across the river. The fire was apparently caused by spontaneous combustion and as a result of early discovery, it was put out before any major damage was caused.

100 Years

July 7, 1923

C. A. Maurer will leave tomorrow for Atlanta, Georgia to attend the meeting of the Grand Lodge of Elks. He will join the Cincinnati delegation in that city and make the trip on a special train. Mr. Maurer goes as the representative of the Sidney Lodge.

——-

A movement is on foot to purchase and present a stand of colors to the Third regiment, Ohio Volunteer Infantry. Each city that has a company in the regiment will be expected to donate something toward the purchase of the colors. It is expected the total cost will amount to about $500 and Sidney’s share will be about $50. Col. Eli Davis and Louis Kah, Jr. have been appointed by Mayor Nessler to solicit local funds.

75 Years

July 7, 1948

Association of Richard Stewart, of this city, as manager of sales at Leonard’s Auto Parts Co., South Brooklyn Avenue, was announced today by Irving Goodman, manager of the firm. Stewart will be in charge of wholesale sales and contact garages, auto dealers, etc.

50 Years

July 7, 1973

MINSTER – Thomas R. Freytag, son of Mr. and Mrs. Albert F. Freytag, has been accepted at Ohio State University College of Medicine.

Freytag graduated magna cum laude June 2 from Xavier University, Cincinnati, with a Bachelor of Science degree.

——-

ST. PATRICK – The Rev. Joseph Bruening was given a farewell party and the Rev. Monnin was given a welcome party Sunday in the school hall. A large number turned out for the combination party.

——-

HOUSTON – Last Friday the Houston High School FFA captured first prize in the state Angus judging contest at Washington Courthouse, Ohio.

The youths, Dave and Doug Jelley, sons of Mrs. And Mrs. John Jelley, Ohio 47, Sidney and Steve Foster, son of Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Foster, Ohio 47, Sidney, competed against 50 teams in the state contest.

25 Years

July 7, 1998

Concert goers and campers are descending on Hickory Hills Lakes for the concert. Over 4,000 campers and RVs are there already. Mike and Mary Barhorst expect the crowds to only grow. Sheriff Mark Schemmel expects the traffic to be heavier than in previous years. In Fort Loramie, Betty’s Restaurant is gearing up with plenty of home cooked meals.

——-

The Shelby County Kidney Center is now open- to the relief of many Sidney residents who previously had to go to Troy for dialysis. The first two patients in Sidney were Tom Bickford and Don Knoop. The center is owned and operated by Wilson memorial Hospital and three health care professionals. It is awaiting its certification.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community.