EV charging station to be located in Sidney

COLUMBUS — Twenty-seven new electric vehicle (EV) charging stations will be installed along Ohio interstates — including one in Shelby County and another one in Miami County — making Ohio the first state in the nation to announce charging station sites that will be developed as part of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Program.

“This is an exciting time for Ohio as we continue to lead the charge in electric mobility,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “As more Ohioans purchase EVs, this statewide network of chargers will ensure that our transportation infrastructure is prepared to accommodate these drivers, as well as visitors who travel to Ohio to see all that our great state has to offer.”

During a news conference Thursday with Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Director Jack Marchbanks, DriveOhio Executive Director Preeti Choudhary and Federal Highway Administration Deputy Administrator Andrew Rogers, DeWine announced that the state will award more than $18 million in NEVI funds for 27 electric vehicle fast charging stations along seven of Ohio’s interstate corridors, including I-70, I-71, I-74, I-75, I-76, I-77 and I-90.

One of the locations on I-75 will be on state Route 47 by EVgo Services in the Sidney Town Center. There will also be one in Troy at state Route 41 at Meijers. The NEVI award for the Sidney project $659,872, while Troy’s project will be $737,883.

Other EV charging stations located on I-75 will be on exits 22, 36, 74 (Troy), 92 (Sidney), 118, 135, 164 and 210.

“The city is very excited to hear that we have been selected to be a part of the governor’s new initiative and that Sidney, amongst others along I-75 will see a charging station. NEVI and Drive Ohio will serve as a great initiative to place electronic vehicle charging stations, in deliberate locations throughout Ohio to better serve the future electric vehicle marketplace. We believe this coincides with our diverse economy, which has deep roots within automobiles, and the future supply chain of the EV world,” said Andrew Bowsher, Sidney city manager.

The $18 million in NEVI funding will be matched with nearly $6 million from the private entities selected to install and operate the new EV fast charging stations, including Pilot Travel Centers, TH Midwest, Francis Energy, Meijer Stores, EVgo Services, ChargeNet Stations and Equilon/Shell.

Winning proposals include site plans at existing travel centers, grocery stores, retail shops, a hotel, a restaurant, and a bank. The new charging stations will be located every 50 miles and will be situated no more than 1 mile off the interstate. Each site will include at least four charger ports with 150 kilowatts for each port and will be accessible 24/7 with easy access to food, drink, and restrooms.

“As the mix of automobiles on the road changes, we must adapt our infrastructure, and EV charging stations are a part of improving customer service for Ohio drivers and businesses,” said Lt. Gov. Jon Husted. “The automobile industry is a proud part of our history, and with new investments in battery plants and EVs, the auto industry can be a source of jobs and prosperity for our future.”

Ohio was the first state in the nation to release a request for charging station proposals last year, which was a strategic move to put Ohio ahead of other states for sought-after equipment and specialized technicians to install the stations. This fall, ODOT will issue its second request for proposals to install an additional 16 charging stations along Ohio’s major U.S. and state routes.

“Our strategy throughout this process has been intentional. Each location was bid as a separate project to give Ohio a competitive advantage, stretching every dollar available to us,” said Marchbanks. “We’re just getting started. We anticipate significant funding left over after the first two rounds that can be used to further cement Ohio’s place in this transportation revolution.”

DriveOhio, a division of ODOT, will oversee the implementation of the new charging stations, which are expected to be in operation next year. The new fast charging stations will join 13 preexisting federally compliant charging stations in Ohio.

“One of the major concerns for consumers considering purchasing an electric vehicle has been ‘Can I find a place to charge it?’ This is a major step in removing that barrier and making sure that in Ohio, the answer is yes,” said Choudhary.

The Shelby County Commissioners had previously announced two EV charging stations would be installed in downtown Sidney.

The proposal from EVUnited of $21,002 for the charging stations was accepted on June 27 along with a proposal from C & J Electric, Inc. of $22,220 for electrical work for the stations.

Commissioner Julie Ehemann had said previously, they will be located in the parking lot behind Courtview Center adjacent to the Shelby County Board of Elections. Jackson Center has charging stations, but this will be the first county-owned station. The completion date is currently unknown.

“We have been pursuing this idea for some time in coordination with the city of Sidney’s downtown revitalization efforts. We believe this can be an additional draw for travelers to discover Sidney and Shelby County,” Ehemann said at the time of the announcement. “We are fortunate to have been approved for a rebate that will cover a lot of the cost. The city of Sidney has agreed to share in the remaining installation costs.”

Ehemann said Thursday that the commissioners had looked at the NEVI funds but their project didn’t qualify since it was more than a mile from the interstate.

There are currently about 53,000 registered electric vehicles in Ohio, with that number expected to significantly increase in coming years. In total, Ohio will receive $140 million in NEVI funds over the next five years to support the installation of EV charging stations across the state. Once charging stations are installed on Ohio’s interstates, state routes, and U.S. routes, the remaining funding will be used to install charging stations in other areas.