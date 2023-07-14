Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals

SIDNEY — The Board of Appeals will meet Monday, July 17, at 4 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.

Sidney Planning Commission

SIDNEY — The Planning Commission will meet Monday, July 17, at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.

Sidney Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, July 17, at 6 p.m. at the board office.

Items on the agenda includes an overview of federal programs; information on a Stronger Connections Grant; treasurer’s report; advance of funds from the general fund to various other funds; return of funds from various funds to the general fund; approve food service bids; and approve personnel actions.

Hardin-Houston Board of Education

HOUSTON — Hardin-Houston Local School District Board of Education will be having a monthly meeting on Monday, July 17, at 7 p.m. Several items on the agenda will be service agreements and personnel issues.

Jackson Center Board of Education

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Local Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, July 17, at 7 p.m. at the school.

Items on the agenda includes reports from maintenance, bus and custodial, elementary and high school principals, employment of personnel and capital improvement information.

Shelby County Board of Elections

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections meeting for the month of July is being held on Tuesday, July 18, at 10 a.m. at the Board of Elections Building, 230 E. Court St.

Items on the agenda includes the August special election, allocation of voting equipment, the state supplementary initiative petition and state initiative petition.

Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp.

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp. (Land Bank) will have its monthly meeting on Tuesday, July 18, at 1:30 p.m. in the Commissioners’ meeting room, 129 E. Court St.

Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education will meet Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at 6 p.m. in the Adams Board Room of the Upper Valley Career Center main high school.

The Upper Valley Career Center Acceptable Use and Internet Safety Policy will also be discussed at this meeting. Other items on the agenda include reports from the superintendent, vice president, administrators, purchase of furniture for the Fort Loramie School ag education satellite class, donations, out of district and out of state travel, personnel items and approving a calamity day alternative make-up day plan

Minster Board of Education

MINSTER — Minster Local Schools will hold their July Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, July 18, at 7 p.m. in the elementary school large group meeting room.

Items on the agenda includes reports from the superintendent, principals, booster organizations and curriculum and instruction; adoption of the athletic handbook and ticket prices; approve fees for elementary and high school classes; and approve bus routes for 2023-24.

Midwest Regional Educational Service Center

BELLEFONTAINE — The Midwest Regional Educational Service Center’s regular July Board meeting will be held on Wednesday, July 19, at the board office, 1973 State Route 47 W, Bellefontaine, at 6:30 p.m.

Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services

TROY — The next regular meeting of the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will be Wednesday, July 19, at 6:45 p.m. The Finance Committee will meet at 6 p.m. The Tri-County Board Records Retention Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m.The meetings will be at the Board’s Administration & Training Center, 1280 N. County Road 25A, Troy. Access to the Board meeting will be through the South entrance marked “Training Center.”

Shelby County Fair Board

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Fair Board will hold its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, July 19, at 7 p.m. in the secretary’s office at the Shelby County Fairgrounds, 655 S. Highland Ave.

Sidney Tree Board

SIDNEY — The tree board will meet on Thursday, July 20, at 4 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.