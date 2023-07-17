Half-scale replica of Apollo 11s lunar landing module in Warren. Courtesy photo

COLUMBUS — Ohio has a famed history of aviation, but we didn’t stop amongst the clouds – Ohioans shot for the stars and landed on the moon! Celebrate that historic 1969 moon landing on July 20, National Moon Day, by exploring the birthplace of aviation and legendary moonwalker Neil Armstrong in the heart of it all.

“Ohio’s history of aviation and space exploration goes all the way back to the beginning,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development, which oversees TourismOhio. “These sites are important pieces in American history, and we should all be so proud that they have been preserved in our great state. One Moon Day trip to a museum or heritage site could be what inspires Ohio’s next generation of explorers.”

No matter which part of the state you’re visiting, you can have an out-of-this-world experience exploring Ohio’s space and aviation history.

Northeast

Discover what it takes to be a real-life astronaut at the NASA Glenn Visitor Center in the Great Lakes Science Center! From getting your photo taken in a space suit to testing the launch of a space mission, these exhibits will nurture any stargazer’s air and space curiosity. Cleveland is also home to the International Women’s Air & Space Museum, showcasing women’s impact on the space and aviation industry from Harriet Quimby to The Mercury 13 and beyond!

Be sure to stop in Warren to see the half-scale replica of Apollo 11’s lunar landing module – marking the site where astronaut Neil Armstrong took off during his first airplane ride at the age of 6! A nearby historical marker celebrates another Ohio astronaut (we’ve had 26!), Ron Parise, who was born and raised in Warren.

Central and Southeast

Take a stroll through famed Ohio astronaut John Glenn’s boyhood home in Concord at the John and Annie Glenn Museum, or stargaze at the John Glenn Astronomy Park in Hocking Hills. On July 21-22 at the Astronomy Park, see the thin crescent moon and the strange phenomenon of “earthshine”.

Southwest

The National Aviation Heritage Area in Dayton celebrates Ohio’s influence and legacy in flight, from the Wright Brothers at the Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historic Park and Wright Brothers National Museum to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. You’ll soar to new heights of excitement in the Birthplace of Aviation!

We wouldn’t be celebrating National Moon Day without the Apollo 11 Mission, and you can learn all about it at the Cincinnati Museum Center Space Gallery’s permanent exhibit, The Neil Armstrong Space Exploration Gallery.

Northwest

Wapakoneta – the birthplace of the first man to walk on the moon, Neil Armstrong, is full of spacey wonder and historical inspiration. The Armstrong Air & Space Museum is a must-see destination for any galactic traveler, featuring two full-sized aircraft flown by Armstrong himself, along with Apollo 11 artifacts, and authentic space capsules!

You don’t want to miss the Wapakoneta Summer Moon Festival happening from July 18-23, celebrating the first steps on the moon in Armstrong’s hometown! Enjoy museum events like extended hours for museum tours, astronaut appearances, interactive activities, and more. Or head into Wapakoneta’s Historic Downtown District for live music, food trucks, The Moon Market, a vintage car show, and more!

Find out more about these space-tacular museums and attractions at Ohio.org.

