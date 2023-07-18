ODOT continues summer projects

SIDNEY – The Ohio Department of Transportation is busy with construction projects which are anticipated to affect state highways in the region. All outlined work is weather permitting. Visit the ODOT website and OHGO.com for travel updates.

Shelby County

Interstate 75 Pavement Replacement – Expect a lane closure on I-75 in each direction between state Route 29 and state Route 219 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. to Friday, July 28. One 12-foot lane will be maintained in each direction at all times. Crews will be replacing the pavement.

State Route 219 Pavement Replacement – Expect daily lane closures on state Route 219 in Botkins from North Street to Kentner Road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Monday, July 31. Crews will be improving the pavement.

State Route 65 Pavement Replacement – Expect daily lane closures on state Route 65 from the Jackson Center south corp. limit to the Auglaize County Line through Monday, July 31. Traffic will be maintained with the use of cones and flaggers. Crews are repaving the roadway.

State Route 29 Chip and Seal – Expect lane closures on state Route 29 in both directions between state Route 706 and the Shelby-Champaign County lines from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Monday, July 31. Traffic will be maintained with cones and flaggers. Crews will be completing pavement repairs.

Auglaize County

State Route 720 Chip and Seal – Expect lane closures on state Route 720 in both directions between state Route 65 and Auglaize/Logan County line from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.through Saturday, September 30. Traffic will be maintained with cones and flaggers. Crews will be completing pavement repairs.

State Route 364 Chip and Seal – Expect lane closures on state Route 364 in both directions between state Route 274 and state Route 219 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Monday, July 31. Traffic will be maintained with cones and flaggers. Crews will be completing pavement repairs.

State Route 67 Chip and Seal – Expect lane closures on state Route 67 in both directions between County Road 25A and state Route 65 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Monday, July 31. Traffic will be maintained with cones and flaggers. Crews will be completing pavement repairs.

Logan County

State Route 347/State Route 287 Pavement Project – Expect daily lane closures on state Route 347 between U.S. 33 and SR 739 through Friday, July 28. Lane closures will be daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Traffic will be maintained with flaggers. Crews will be paving the roadway.

State Route 235 Pavement Project – Expect daily lane closures on state Route 235 between Township Highway 229 and Logan/Champaign County line through Thursday, August 31. Lane closures will be daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Traffic will be maintained with flaggers. Crews will be paving the roadway.

State Route 706 Pavement Project – Expect daily lane closures on state Route 706 between state Route 235 and Logan/Shelby County line from Monday, June 26 to Thursday, Aug. 31. Lane closures will be daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Traffic will be maintained with flaggers. Crews will be paving the roadway.

State Route 245 Chip and Seal – Expect lane closures on SR 245 in both directions between Champaign/Logan County line and Ludlow Road from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Saturday, Sept. 30. Traffic will be maintained with cones and flaggers. Crews will be completing pavement repairs.

State Route 47 Chip and Seal – Expect lane closures on state Route 47 in both directions between Bellefontaine and Township Road from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Saturday, Sept. 30. Traffic will be maintained with cones and flaggers. Crews will be completing pavement repairs.

U.S. 33 Lane Closures – Expect multiple lane closures in each direction of U.S. 33 between state Route 292 and state Route 739 from Monday, April 10 to Thursday, August 31. Lane closures will be daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Crews will be overlaying the concrete.

State Route 720 Culvert Replacement – state Route 720 will be closed between U.S. 33 and SR 65 from Monday, July 24, through Friday, July 28. Crews will be replacing a culvert. The detour is East- state Route 65N to US-33 East back to state Route 720. West-US-33 West to state Route 65 South back to state Route 720