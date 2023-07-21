SIDNEY — A grant received will allow the Sidney City Schools to create a new part-time position to assist the district’s middle school students.

Assistant Superintendent Brooke Gessler told members of the board of education Monday, July 17, meeting that the district received a Stronger Connection Grant for $46,000. The district will receive $40,000 while the remainder of the funds will be divided among Holy Angels School, Christian Academy Schools and Lehman Catholic High School. The grant is for a two-year period.

The district’s share of the grant, said Gessler, will be used to create a part-time site-based mental health counselor at Sidney Middle School. The counselor will provide short-term behavioral health services and crisis intervention as needed. They will collaborate with students and families to develop an individualized plan that will address identified areas of concern.

Gessler said the person will be required to have a masters in counseling and a masters in social work and be a licensed independent social worker and licensed professional clinical counselor.

Gessler said the grant will also be used to expand the Guys in Ties and Girls in Pearls programs into the sixth grade.

In other business the board:

• Accepted the resignations of Andrea Leaf, teacher; Lynda Higgins, Latchkey Aide; Nichole Sluss, Student Services coordinator; and Kristen Morris, teacher.

• Accepted the retirement of teacher Stacy Hahn effective June 1, 2026.

• Hired Melinda Janson as Student Services coordinator. She received a one-year contract for $85,000.

• Hired Kami Sammetinger, SLP, $49,079; and Kate Cook, IS teacher, $44,403.

• Approved the treasurer’s report.

• Approved the change order for Slagle Mechanical for $43,869 for a change of electrical facilities, converting Whittier as part of the air conditioning project.

• Approved an advance of funds for fiscal year 2023 of $375,535.96 from the general fund to ARP ESSER Fund 507, $185,518.74; ARP ESSER Fund 516, $10,033.75; IDEA Part B Fund, $90,163.10; Title I Fund 572, $71,763.51; title IV-A Fund 584, $3,357.56; and ECSE IDEA Fund 587, $9,335.92.

• Approved the return of funds advanced from the general fund for fiscal year 2024 for ARP ESSER Fund 507, $185,518.74; ARP ESSER IDEA Fund 516, $10,033.74; IDEA Part B Fund 516, $90,163.10; Title I Fund 572, %71,763.51; Title IV-A Fund 584, $3,357.56; ECSE IDEA Fund 587, $9,335.92; and Title II-A Fund 590, $5,363.38.

• Accepted the bids through the Educational Purchasing Cooperative and award contracts for the 2023-24 school year for Dairy: DFA/Schenkel’ Ice cream: Hershey’s and Velvet; Produce: WR Hackett; Bakery: Nickles; Cafeteria essentials: GFS, Friends, Hershey, Sysco Cincy, Tri Mark USA; and Food and beveages: GFS, Keurig, Dr. Pepper, Rightway, Sysco and WR Hackett.

• Renewed the agreement with Montgomery County Educational Service Center for hearing intervention services at an estimated cost of $35,700.

• Renewed the property, fleet and liability insurance with Ohio School Plan administered by Hylant Administrative Services from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024 at a cost f $140,163.

• Renewed the Branching Minds contract for July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024, at a cost of $18,369.44.

• Renewed the Schoology LMS subscription with PowerSchool at a cost of $14,709.51.

• Approved the agreement for reserve offices, full time and substitutes for the district’s security officers.

• Approved the Title I Parent Involvement Policy and School Parent Compact for Emerson Primary, Longfellow Primary and Northwood Intermediate schools.

• Heard the Upper Valley Career Center board meeting report from Michele Lott.

The board’s next meeting will be Monday, Aug. 21, at 6 p.m. at the board office.