JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Board of Education approved the employment of Casey Dietz as an educational aide and Caylee Karg as the head track coach at a meeting on July 17.

The board also received an update on the planning for a potential multipurpose building and the National Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) competition. New detailed plans have just been received for the building and will be reviewed so bids can go out for the project in the coming weeks. The Jackson Center FCCLA attended the national competition in Denver, Colorado, and took home three national champion and two runner-up trophies in their respective categories.

In other business, the board approved the following matters:

• The certification of ongoing adherence to the policy manual on food sale and nutrition standards;

• Activity account purpose and budget requests for planned fundraisers for FCCLA, which includes fresh express, freezer meals and spirit wear, and Student Council which includes a new plan to sell spirit socks and scrunchies;

• The treasurer’s financial report;

• Request support from the Shelby County Budget Commission to transfer excess 2003 and 2015 bond funds into the Permanent Improvement Fund, as recommended by the treasurer;

• The program services agreement for fiscal year 2024 with the MRESC which, in summary, includes three core services of curriculum/school improvement, special education supervision and student achievement/gifted coordination supervisory services.

The next board meeting will be held on Aug. 21 at 7 p.m.