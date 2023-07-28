Liquid nitrogen is poured onto the ground during a COSI demonstration in the Free Entertainment Tent at the Shelby County Fair on Thursday, July 27. For more coverage of the fair, visit https://www.sidneydailynews.com/. John Hemp | Sidney Daily News The effects of liquid nitrogen on a balloon are shown during a COSI demonstration in the Free Entertainment Tent at the Shelby County Fair on Thursday, July 27. John Hemp | Sidney Daily News Lettie Jo Howell sits in the arms of her mom, Jessica Howell, after receiving a prize ticket during the Kid’s Day program in the Free Entertainment Tent at the Shelby County Fair on Thursday, July 27. John Hemp | Sidney Daily News A kid catches a frisbee thrown out into the crowd during the Kid’s Day program in the Free Entertainment Tent at the Shelby County Fair on Thursday, July 27. John Hemp | Sidney Daily News Six kids won bicycles at the Shelby County Fair. Pictured are Ben Miller, left to right, Jackson Huston, Abraham Hoehne, T. Schulze, and Elizabeth Miller. The bicycles were given out during the Kid’s Day program in the Free Entertainment Tent on Thursday, July 27. Jackson is the son of Kayla Huston, Abraham is the son of Jeff and Maria Hoehne, Schulze is the son of Ryan and Ticy Schulze and Elizabeth is the daughter of Michelle Miller. 542 kids received raffle tickets for mostly outdoor prizes like badminton, volleyball and wiffleball sets, rubber balls and squirt guns. John Hemp | Sidney Daily News Ben Miller rides off on his brand new bicycle during the Kid’s Day program in the Free Entertainment Tent at the Shelby County Fair on Thursday, July 27. Ben is the son of Karen Miller. The family also won an airplane glider. They have been coming to Kid’s Day for about three years and were excited to win a big ticket item for the first time. John Hemp | Sidney Daily News Renni Goble gets her prize ticket while her grandmother, Heather Roller, looks on during the Kid’s Day program in the Free Entertainment Tent at the Shelby County Fair on Thursday, July 27. John Hemp | Sidney Daily News

