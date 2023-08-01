Call for entries for Art of Recovery 2023: New Beginnings

TROY — The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services is accepting entries for its Annual Art of Recovery exhibition of paintings, drawings, photography, poetry and music from the local mental health and recovery system in conjunction with National Recovery Month in September and the Tri-County Board’s Annual Meeting in October.

For 2023, the art will be displayed in two locations: the Vaccaro-Myers Art Gallery on Edison State Community College’s Piqua campus Sept. 11-28; and at the Tri-County Board’s Administration & Training Center, 1280 N. County Road 25A, Troy, Oct. 2-20.

The Art of Recovery Exhibit will help showcase the grand opening and dedication of the new home of the Tri-County Board. The Artists Reception, awards ceremony and dedication of the building will be Wednesday, Oct. 18. The exhibit will remain in place and viewable during business hours until Oct. 20.

Theme for Art of Recovery 2022 is “New Beginnings,” representing the new facility as well as recovery in general. Art may depict or be inspired by the theme, including a personal perspective of new beginnings after addiction or mental health crisis, but it is not required to represent the theme.

Artists who have been impacted personally, as a family member or friend, or anyone whose art reflects recovery from mental illness or addiction are invited to submit. Artists display works ranging from painting and drawing to sculpture, mixed media, crafts, photography and poetry. Artists typically reside in Darke, Miami and Shelby Counties, although submissions from other counties are welcomed.

Residents of Miami, Darke and Shelby Counties who wish to participate but need financial assistance purchasing art supplies may contact Brad Reed, [email protected] or 937-761-2443, for information.

To enter, use the online form at www.tcbmds.org/art. Artists may submit more than one piece, but each must have a separate entry form. Entries must be received by Sept. 5.

Artists will be contacted with details about how, when and where to bring the physical pieces. Inclusion in the exhibit is not guaranteed, but we will also post an online gallery.