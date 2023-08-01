Grand jury issues numerous indictments

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — The Shelby County grand jury issued indictments for assault, domestic violence, failure to provide change of address, and theft, among other charges, on Thursday, July 27.

Brandon D. Yarnell, 31, at large, was indicted on one count of felonious assault, a second degree felony, for attempting to cause physical harm to an adult male victim by intentionally striking the victim’s vehicle with his vehicle, causing the victim to crash into the guardrail.

Blake Nation, 22, of Sidney, was indicted on two counts of assault, a fourth degree felony, for knowingly causing physical harm to a Shelby County Deputy and Corrections Officer.

Dwayne A. Hubbard, 36, of Sidney, was indicated on one count of domestic violence, a third degree felony, for punching an adult female victim with whom he was cohabiting with and throwing items at her, striking her in the arm and head, after previous convictions of domestic violence in the Bellefontaine Municipal Court and the Logan County Common Pleas Court.

Joseph D. Lucas, 35, of Sidney, was indicted on one count of strangulation, a third degree felony, and one count of domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor, for choking an adult female household member, pushing her against the wall and punching her in the face.

Sammy L. O’Quinn, Jr., 43, at large, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a fourth degree felony, for punching and kicking an adult female victim with whom he was cohabitating, having previously been convicted of domestic violence in the Auglaize County Municipal Court.

Steven M. Williams, 38, at large, was indicted on one count of failure to provide change of address, a third degree felony, for failure to notify the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office of a change of address after being previously convicted of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor in the Stark County Common Pleas Court.

Jacob P. Sheridan, 25, at large, was indicted on three counts of theft, a fifth degree felony, for stealing catalytic converters, each exceeding the value of $1000, from three different locations.

Tiana R. Tingely, 61, of Sidney, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a second degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine equal to or exceeding five times the bulk amount of three grams, but less than fifty times the bulk amount, and a prescription pill bottle used for methamphetamine.

James B. Lafoe, 24, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on one count of escape, a fifth degree felony, for fleeing from the work release area while being supervised by a Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy.