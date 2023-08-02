COLUMBUS — The Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) will help school board candidates running for a seat in November understand more about what the role entails.

OSBA will offer three regional Board Candidate Workshops in September. Veteran staff will review the board of education’s responsibilities and the legal and ethical frameworks for running a campaign and managing the work once elected. The cost to attend is $55.

Following is the schedule for the workshops:

• Sept. 7 — Warren County ESC, Lebanon, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

• Sept. 8 — Wayne County Schools Career Center, Smithville, 5:30.-8:30 p.m.

• Sept. 9 — OSBA Office, Columbus, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Board candidates can register for the workshops online at www.ohioschoolboards.org/workshops or contact OSBA at (614) 540-4000. An on-demand version of the workshop will be available for purchase beginning Aug. 9 at www.ohioschoolboards.org/on-demand.

Through its Get on Board campaign, OSBA is encouraging Ohioans from all walks of life to consider serving on their local boards of education. OSBA has created a website — www.getonboardohio.org — to answer any questions a citizen might have about qualifications; running a campaign; time commitments; and the roles and responsibilities of school board members.

This year’s general election is Nov. 7. Ohioans wishing to run for a board of education seat must file a nominating petition with their county board of elections by 4 p.m. on Aug. 9. Anyone running for a school board seat must be:

• a U.S. citizen;

• at least 18 years old;

• a resident of the school district for at least 30 days preceding the election;

• registered to vote in the school district for at least 30 days preceding the election.

Founded in 1955, OSBA leads the way as the respected voice of Ohio public education.