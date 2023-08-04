MINSTER – Nidec Press & Automation CEO David Winch has announced the acquisition of Automatic Feed Company of Napoleon, Ohio, by Nidec Minster Corporation.

Headquartered in Minster, Ohio, Nidec Press & Automation (NP&A) serves as the global metal forming division for the Nidec Corporation, located in Kyoto, Japan. Winch said the strategic acquisition of Automatic Feed Co. will continue to strengthen the NP&A group as a single source for high-quality machinery and services.

“This acquisition provides Automatic Feed a more competitive global footprint as well as complementary products within the same integrated group,” Winch said. “Metal formers are continuing to be tasked with an increasing amount of challenges and need a partner who can provide more integrated and full line solutions at a consistent high quality level, while providing a streamlined and effective customer support relationship.”

Founded in 1949, Automatic Feed is a leading designer and manufacturer of coil processing machinery and systems. The company has primarily been recognized for providing automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers with automated, high-speed blanking, cut-to-length, and laser blanking lines for surface-critical applications.

“We are excited to welcome the Automatic Feed Company to our team,” said Ron Arling, president of Nidec Minster and Nidec Press & Automation. “We look forward to providing our customers with another synergistic resource from which to build an innovative and profitable manufacturing solution.”

Automatic Feed will join other well known metal forming OEM brands under the NP&A umbrella, including Minster Presses (Ohio); Arisa Presses (Spain); Kyori Presses (Japan); Vamco Feeds (Pittsburgh); CHS Coil Lines (Michigan); and SYS Controls and Automation (Germany).

“This acquisition is a great opportunity for our business to grow and employees to prosper,” Automatic Feed Company CEO Peter Beck said. “Not only do our products compliment current offerings from the NP&A group, but we hope to take advantage of the global resources and contacts to help us thrive.”

With this acquisition, Beck will transition to an adviser to the Board of Directors. “Peter’s knowledge of the business and industry will be invaluable to the successful integration into the NP&A family of businesses,” Arling said. “No other changes will be made to the Automatic Feed leadership team.”

NP&A group companies include more than 1,400 employees from 12 locations. The group operates a shared global customer service network with major service centers located in Minster, Ohio; Spain; Mexico; Germany and China.

To learn more about Nidec Press & Automation and its brands, visit the company online at www.nidecpa.com.