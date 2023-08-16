Sheriff’s log
TUESDAY
-10:21 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 1000 block of Kuther Road.
-1:04 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 9000 block of Houston Road.
MONDAY
-11:15 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 7000 block of Boerger Road in Fort Loramie.
-5:02 p.m.: scam. Deputies received a scam report in the 200 block of Main Street in Russia.
AUG. 2
-5:50 p.m.: crime in progress. Douglas A. Harlow, 56, of Jackson Center, was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle.
Village log
TUESDAY
-2:05 p.m.: property damage. Fort Loramie Police responded to property damage in the 10 block of South Main Street.
Fire, rescue
TUESDAY
-2:58 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.
-6:22 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.
MONDAY
-4:31 to 9:57 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.
Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell