Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-10:21 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 1000 block of Kuther Road.

-1:04 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 9000 block of Houston Road.

MONDAY

-11:15 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 7000 block of Boerger Road in Fort Loramie.

-5:02 p.m.: scam. Deputies received a scam report in the 200 block of Main Street in Russia.

AUG. 2

-5:50 p.m.: crime in progress. Douglas A. Harlow, 56, of Jackson Center, was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle.

Village log

TUESDAY

-2:05 p.m.: property damage. Fort Loramie Police responded to property damage in the 10 block of South Main Street.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-2:58 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

-6:22 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

MONDAY

-4:31 to 9:57 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell