SIDNEY — Ed Thomas, Shelby County United Way 2023 Campaign Chair, has announced the volunteer team to lead the 66th United Way fall campaign. The theme this year is “Because of You.” Thomas, John and Julia Frantz, Large Manufacturing Division Leaders, Scott Barr, president of the Shelby County United Way, and Karla Young, incoming president and CEO of the Shelby County United Way, have started the process of making CEO visits to Shelby County companies. Thomas has many returning division leaders for this year’s campaign.

Thomas served as the CEO of the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA for 15 years before retiring in 2020. His career with the YMCA spanned 38 years and covered four states, Wisconsin, Florida, Texas and finally Ohio, when he and his wife moved to Sidney in 2004. His past community involvement has included serving as chairman of the Shelby County CASA/GAL Program and Applefest Boards, and as a board member for the Mercy Mission House. Currently he is a board member for Agape Distribution and Sidney Parks and Recreation. He also holds volunteer positions as the Connection Team Leader with the Valley Church, and Scripture Distribution Chairman and member of the Prison Ministry with the Shelby County Gideon’s. He was a former membership chair and current scholarship selection committee member of the Rotary Club of Sidney. He is currently the chairman of the YMCA Triangle of Honor Committee.

The Large Manufacturing Division will be led by John and Julia Frantz. John is the owner of Sidney Electric and Julia is a retired nurse. Julia has served many years rotating on different United Way Allocation Teams. This will be John and Julia’s first year as a division leader

The Large Manufacturing assistant will be Mickey Hamer, retired from Cargill. He is a board member of partner agency Shelby County CASA and will be serving in his third campaign.

The Small Manufacturing Division will be led this year by Jason Wagner, Commercial Lender for Minster Bank. This will be Wagner’s eighth year as a division leader.

The Service Division will be co-chaired by Mark Shipman and Chris North. Shipman is the distribution manager at Amos Media. This will be Shipman’s 14th year to serve in a leadership role in the United Way campaign. North is the director of the Shelby County Veteran Service Commission. This will be North’s fourth year serving on the United Way campaign.

The Retail Division will be chaired by Jackie Davis, who is the chief operating officer for Mutual Federal. This is her 12th year serving as a division leader. Davis is a former Shelby County United Way Board member and executive committee member where she served as treasurer.

In her sixth year leading the Professional Division is Ashley Himes, who is the owner and insurance agent of Ashley Himes State Farm Insurance. She is serving her fourth year on the Shelby County United Way board and serves on the executive committee as the board chair.

The Health Care Division will be led by Jenny Huelskamp, marketing liaison at Wilson Health Foundation, and Mark Klosterman, CEO for Wilson Health. This is Huelskamp’s eighth year serving on the campaign and Klosterman will be participating in his fifth campaign.

Andrew Bowsher, city manager for the city of Sidney, will lead the City Employee’s campaign. This will be Bowsher’s second campaign.

The County Public Service Division this year will be co-chaired by Bob Guillozet and Jodi Siegel. This is the ninth year for Shelby County Commissioner Guillozet and the seventh campaign for Shelby County Recorder Siegel.

The Education Division will be co-chaired by Tiffany Rank, Sidney City Schools communications coordinator, and Amy Simindinger, Juvenile Court liaison, Midwest Regional Educational Service Center. Rank is serving on her 11th campaign and a former United Way Board Member. Simindinger is serving on her 12th United Way campaign. Simindinger facilitates the IMPACT Program, a United Way funded program. Simindinger will be leading thecounty segment of the Education Division while Rank will lead the Sidney City Schools campaign.

Traci Milanese, director of Compassionate Care will be joined by Emily Neu, director of the Mercy Mission House, as co-chairs of the Nonprofit Division for this year’s campaign. Both programs are United Way partner agencies. This will be Milanese’s fourth campaign and first as a division leader for Neu’s after serving as the Community Development director as an employee of the United Way last year..

The Retirees Division and Cornerstone Society Leadership Giving Division will be led by Shelby County United Way employee Jayne Smith and community volunteer Lenora Randolph. This is Smith’s 13th year being a division leader in the campaign. Smith is the director of finance and administration. This will be Randolph’s first year on the campaign. Randolph is a former Shelby County United Way Board member and executive committee member where she served as board chair.

The 2023 campaign kick-off luncheon will be held on Sept. 14, at 11:30 a.m., at the Palazzo in Botkins and is open to the public with a complimentary meal provided. Reservations are not needed. The campaign will continue through the finale celebration on Nov. 9. The finale will have a new venue and time of celebration as they will host the event at the Historic Sidney Theater starting at 5 p.m. with a cash bar and heavy hors d’ oeuvres. A shorter presentation will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Last year over $1,375,000 was raised during the annual campaign. Agency funding requests were significantly higher this spring and the allocation budget was increased by $80,000 to help meet some of those needs. The Shelby County United Way has introduced the 110% Club challenging donors if possible to increase their gift by 10% or more to assist in addressing increased requests by the partner agencies.

The mission statement of the Shelby County United Way is to identify, evaluate, and make possible human services to Shelby County residents. For more information on the Shelby County United Way or to donate to support the campaign visit shelbycountyunitedway.org, Shelby County United Way Facebook page, or text Shelby to 40403. The Shelby County United Way is a 4 Star Excellence Rated organization by Charity Navigator 10 out of the past 11 years.