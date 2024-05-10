Photo: Northern lights visible across area, state

A view of northern lights from the shores of Lake Loramie at about 11:15 p.m. on Friday. The lights were visible throughout Ohio and across the country on Friday, including as far south as Big Bend National Park in Texas. The display is the result of an unusually strong solar storm hitting the Earth. The Associated Press reported the storm, which is expected to continue through the weekend, could potentially disrupt power and communications.
Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News
