Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-2:21 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to a suspicious person in the 2000 block of Fair Road.

-9:03 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 10 block of Mcrill Way in Anna.

MONDAY

-9:42 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 100 block of East Main Street in Port Jefferson.

Crashes

Connor Dale Burns, 23, of Utica, Michigan, was cited with driving in marked lanes after the State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Aug. 21 at 9:43 a.m.

Burns and William E. Eckelberry, 65, of Republic, were traveling southbound on Interstate 75. Burns attempted to change lanes and struck Eckelberry.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-7:33 a.m. to 2:22 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

MONDAY

-6:13 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

-5:46 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell