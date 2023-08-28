SIDNEY — The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County to host its first Insurance and Services Fair on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, from 2–6 p.m.

The purpose of this fair is to provide a one stop shop experience for seniors that have questions about their health insurance coverage and other services.

The insurance companies that are participating all offer a variety of Medicare Supplement policies. The window for Medicare re-enrollment opens Oct. 15, so if you have questions or are considering changing plans the free event will be an opportunity for people to see what is available.

Bridges Community Action and Catholic Social Services will also be present to help attendees sign up for needed services such as: Utility assistance and other helpful programming.

The Senior Center is located at 304 S. West Ave., Sidney.