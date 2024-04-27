Out of the past

125 years

April 27, 1899

C.F. Hickok started his soda fountain yesterday for the season.

——-

Another good oil well has been struck on the farm of William Mueller, about four miles northwest of Kettlersville.

100 years

April 27, 1924

The Fish and Game Association plans to drain the Pasco pond tomorrow afternoon. They will take the fish from the pond and place them in Mosquito creek.

75 years

April 27, 1949

Seven new members were welcomed by Sidney Jaycees at a dinner held last evening at the Schoolhouse Restaurant in Lockington. Introduced by Marion Russell, toastmaster, were: Robert Schwepe, William Marsh, Carroll V. Lewis, Jack Kessel, Ward Bowman, Forest Slagle, and Thomas Minniear.

50 years

April 27, 1974

Engineering plans for construction of a Cassano Pizza King establishment have been filed with city officials. Location is the former site of the Gulf service station at the southeast corner of Russell Road and Wapakoneta Avenue.

——-

Sidney Municipal Swimming Pool will open May 25. Dan Allen will be the pool manager, and Amy Zorn will be assistant manager.

25 years

April 27, 1999

LITTLETON, Colo. (AP) – The two students who killed 13 people at Columbine High School wanted to kill at least 500 others, attack nearby homes and then hijack a plane and crash it into New York City, investigators said.

——-

MARYSVILLE – A chance to vote on whether or not to join a union. That’s what some Honda of America employees are asking for. The issue was made public Monday when Honda workers and Teamsters conducted a demonstration at the Marysville plant.

——-

Holloway Sportswear has leased a 50,000-square-foot building in Sidney to expand its operations, according to the West Ohio Development Council. Holloway Sportswear Inc. has leased the Stolle II Industrial Park facility expansion for warehousing and distribution,” reported Lew Blackford, director of WODC.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.