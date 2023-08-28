Sheriff’s log

SATURDAY

-11:12 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 6000 block of state Route 29.

-9:18 p.m.: shooting. Personnel responded to shooting in the 800 block of Arrowhead Drive.

-8:08 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 14000 block of Fulton Road.

FRIDAY

–11:35 p.m.: burglary. Deputies and Botkins Police responded to a burglary in the 100 block of West Lynn Street.

-10:41 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Personnel responded to a vehicle in a ditch at mile marker 86 on Interstate 75.

-2:55 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 10 block of Mcrill Way in Anna.

-2:18 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to a suspicious person in the 20000 block of Middleton Hume Road.

-10:20 a.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to drugs in the 500 block of Gearhart Road.

THURSDAY

-7:06 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Personnel responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 8000 block of Johnston Slagle Road.

-7:01 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 21000 block of Miami Shelby Road.

Crashes

Nicholas Allen Cox, 25, of Piqua, was cited with operation without reasonable control after the State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Aug. 24 at 5:36 a.m.

Cox was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 when he spun out and struck two guardrails before striking the side of a semi-truck driven by Leon I. Yharbrough, 36, of Trenton, Michigan. Cox’s vehicle was towed by Mayse’s Towing.

• Kelsey Marie Farrell, 19, of Piqua, was cited with failure to reinstate license and reasonable control after deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash on Aug. 20 at 7:39 a.m.

Farrell was traveling westbound on state Route 47 when she attempted to turn right onto Newport Road. She slid off the left side of the roadway due to traveling at a high speed with bald tires, causing her to strike a stop sign and a guardrail.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-4:58 a.m. to 2:17 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

SATURDAY

-1:27 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

-12:27 to 6:47 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

FRIDAY

-7:56 a.m. to 6:06 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

-1:31 a.m. to 12:39 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.

THURSDAY

-9:17 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

-5:07 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell