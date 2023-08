Chloe Alexander, Maddyn Stewart and Madalynn Wooddell won first place in Ohio State 4-H Groom and Clean State competition at the Hartford Fairgrounds on Aug. 25, 2023. They are members of the Trailriders 4-H Club. Chloe is the daughter of Cody and Lindsey Alexander and Sara Herring; Maddyn is the daughter of James and Andrea Stewart; and Madalynn is the daughter of Robert and Misty Wooddell.They are the first team to ever get first place at state in this competition from Shelby County.

