Photos: American Legion honors members at dinner

Sidney American Legion Post 217 50-year member awards were presented to, left to right, Charles D. Reid, Pearl R. Price Jr., Raymond Gates and Gary Fletcher during a family dinner and awards ceremony on Saturday. Others receiving the award, but not present were Gary Buroker, Darrel W. Hollenbacher, Stephen Laux, John Mentges, Marvin Wooddell and Keith Yan.

Sidney Post 217 Auxiliary President Linda Limbert, left, presents a certificate of appreciation to Deb Moorman during a family dinner and awards ceremony on Saturday.

