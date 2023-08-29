By Charlotte Caldwell

SIDNEY – Sidney Police Chief Mark McDonough provided an update on the Flock Security License Plate Reading Camera System that was installed in the city in 2022 at a City Council meeting on Aug. 28.

The system is used nationwide and is motion-activated and solar-powered, so it can capture vehicle data and automatically alert law enforcement if a wanted vehicle passes by it. These cameras can also be used to track and locate wanted persons; locate missing/endangered persons; solve theft cases; solve hit-skip traffic crashes and assist with drug investigations.

There are 10 Flock cameras in Sidney and they cover the major entry points into and out of the city with others located in both directions on Interstate 75. Sidney shares Flock camera data with 214 law enforcement agencies throughout Ohio. In July 2023, Sidney’s Flock cameras captured 1,525,837 video images. The current cameras in the city cost $25,000 annually. In the future, the police department would like to add cameras at other locations in the city, specifically in the areas less traveled coming into and leaving the city limits. McDonough said in a perfect world, he would want one in every neighborhood, and neighborhoods could get together and get one through the police department or a homeowner’s association if they wanted.

The council adopted four ordinances. The first assesses the actual cost of work completed by a contractor for property owners for the 2023 curb and gutter program. The total cost is $53,751.05.

The second grants a municipal income tax job creation tax credit to Michigan Metal Coatings Company (MMC) for the company’s commitment to creating 60 new jobs at the new Sidney location by December 2026.

The third accepts the annexation of 7.134 acres of land on the west side of Kuther Road, north of Millcreek Road, to make city services and utilities available to this property for the Sidney Ohio Congregation of Jehovah’s Witness.

The last ordinance introduced amends the zoning code to allow for accessory structures in commercial zones. The Planning Commission recommended approval at a July 17 meeting.

Three resolutions were also adopted. The first dealt with a replat of 16 lots to create three new lots on St. Marys Avenue, south of the Goode Street and Williams Street intersection, in the residential single-family zone. The lots are developed with three single-family homes and five accessory buildings throughout. One lot does not meet the minimum side yard setback, and the replat included waiving the lot width-to-depth ratio of 1:3.5 for two of the new lots. The Planning Commission approved the replat at a meeting on Aug. 21 and recommended approval.

The second authorized the city manager to enter into a project agreement with the Ohio Department of Transportation for the removal and replacement of the Interstate 75 bridge over Campbell Road. ODOT will be responsible for 100% of the project cost, right-of-way acquisition, and utility accommodations. Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2025 and is projected to last two years.

The third assigned the Gilardi Aviation Lease Agreement to Gottemoeller Real Estate Ltd for office facilities, parking facilities, and West Quonset Hanger No. 2.

The council also approved the July 2023 summary financial report.

The council discussed a charter amendment awareness campaign for proposed amendments to section 6-4 of the city charter that will be on the ballot during the November general election. The proposed amendments include:

• Removal of Section 6-4(a). Elimination of a mandatory retirement age. The mandatory retirement age was abolished in 1986 by the federal Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA) and the outdated language should be removed;

• Amendments to Section 6-4(b). Existing section 6-4(b) would be re-numbered to Section 6-4(a). The proposed amendments allow the city manager, along with the fire chief and police chief, to establish rules for appointments and promotions above the initial entry level positions. Previously, the section only applied to the chief level position. In addition, the specific language pertaining to qualifications and the appointment process for the two chief positions is also proposed to be removed. The present language is outdated and both the professional and educational requirements should be periodically adjusted with current trends;

• New Section 6-4(b). The new language in this section permits lateral transfers from other departments and exempts those transfers and internal candidates from the civil service process.

Ideas were discussed to encourage people to vote on the amendment, like putting inserts in utility bills and sending out pamphlets separately. Vice Mayor Steve Wagner thought a utility bill insert was a waste of money because people don’t read the bill, only the cost. Councilmember Mike Barhorst suggested getting the cost of an insert or pamphlet before deciding.

The next City Council meeting will be a workshop meeting on Sept. 5 at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.