125 years

August 29, 1898

A large barn with its entire contents, belonging to Anton Hiegel, of Loramie township, was destroyed by fire last night. The Wynant Fire company started to make a run to it, a distance of two miles over hilly road. They gave out on the way and the engine was attached to a buggy and they assisted the balance of the way.

——-

The Wagner House barber shop has installed a new barber pole in front of the shop.

100 years

August 29, 1923

The board of education of Perry township is advertising for bids to transport all of its pupils to the new school building at Pemberton for the school year 1923-24. A chart of the various routes is on file at the office of the clerk in Pemberton. Bids will be received until Sept. 3.

——-

A large auto advertising the little “Life Savers, the candy with a hole in the middle,” was in the city today on an advertising tour. It attracted considerable attention as it distributed samples over the city.

75 years

August 29, 1948

With the announcement today of the employment of Miss Phyllis Haines, of Painesville, as fine art teacher, and Mrs. Mildred Valentine, of Fulton County as school librarian, Supt. Fred Louys said today that all but one of the existing vacancies in the Sidney school system have been filled.

——-

Loren Lenhart was the winner of the $25 first prize money for growing the longest beard in the contest held as a part of the “Frontier Days” at Jackson Center. More than 25 men paraded before the three women judges who made the decisions. The court of honor included: Mrs. Raymond Glick, Mrs. Charles Ludwig, and Mrs. Paul Hawkins.

50 years

August 29, 1973

Former Sidney resident Michael F. Gallagher has been named controller of Paramount International Coin Corp. of Englewood, Ohio. Gallagher is a 1956 graduate of Sidney Holy Angels. He received his accounting degree from Xavier University in 1960 and his MBA degree from the University of Dayton in 1971.

25 years

August 29, 1998

RUSSIA – Labor Day weekend in Russia will again ring with the familiar sound of old friends coming home. On Sept. 5 and 6 the annual Homecoming festival will be held to mark the 151st anniversary of the founding of St. Remy Catholic Church in the community. As many as 3,000 to 4,000 people make the pilgrimage every year.

——-

Mike Martz has known since he was 16 years old that he wanted to be a police officer. His father was a reserve officer with the Shelby County Sheriff’s office during the 1960s and that’s how Martz caught the bug for police work. And on the eve of his retirement as operations captain, he said it’s a job that he enjoys as much today as when he started with the Sidney Police Department 25 years ago.

