By Charlotte Caldwell

[email protected]

ANNA – The Anna Village Council adopted six pieces of legislation during business from June 27 to Aug. 8.

The adopted legislation included the following:

• Allowed the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) to resurface the section of state Route 119 in Anna. Curb ramp upgrades will be undertaken to the extent possible within existing right-of-way;

• Levied special assessments to pay for lighting for the Anna lighting district;

• Amended traffic code number 72.130 of Anna’s code of ordinances;

• Adopted the solid waste management plan for the Allen-Champaign-Hardin-Madison-Shelby-Union joint solid waste management district;

• Authorized the village to impose a fee on individuals, organizations, and businesses seeking to rent space at the park during events;

• Approved the 10-year, 100% tax exemption community reinvestment area agreement with Shue Box Self-Storage, LLC.

In other business, the council:

• Approved the payment of $22,795 to Fillmore Construction for the Linden Street resurfacing that was not previously authorized to be done;

• Approved Addie Skidmore as a part-time police officer with a wage of $15.45 per hour;

• Approved a then-and-now purchase order for $38,836.50 to Mike’s Sanitation;

• Approved a pay rate increase for public works employee Jesse Rogers from $22.50 per hour to $25.50 per hour;

• Approved Kade Schmiesing as a probationary firefighter;

• Approved $11,445 for the purchase of a heavy-duty cutter for the fire department.

Two ordinances entered first readings during this time. One would amend section one of the water and sewer deposit return policy from July 10, 2007, and the other would authorize the mayor to enter into an electric right-of-way and easement with Dayton Power and Light Company.

On July 11 there was discussion of having the tennis courts redone. A group of people are willing to donate time, money and supplies to take two tennis courts out and put in six pickleball courts with an estimated cost of $81,000. Redoing the third court would cost $40,000. The projects could start this November. The discussion was continued on July 25 and Kessler said changing the lights on the tennis courts is not as expensive as it used to be and by changing them to LED, the village would see a drastic savings in the electric bill. Fiscal Officer Stacy Meyer said there are funds available for cameras, lighting, and to redo the third tennis court if the two new pickleball courts are donated. The estimated cost for cameras is $2,000.

As for other happenings at the park, Worship Anyway will be at the park on Oct. 14; camping at the park for the 2024 solar eclipse was discussed; and someone wants to start a rock snake at the park, which is a group of painted rocks in a snake formation, usually painted by multiple participants.

The village is also looking into a mass notification system and Administrator William Kessler recommended the finance committee evaluate the annual commitment.

Kessler is still working on finding a candidate for the public works superintendent position. There have been no qualified candidates that have applied.

The village did not receive grant funding for the $1.1 million water projects that were previously discussed and slated for approval. An area of the sidewalk project was also put on hold due to grant funding and will have to be completed in 2024.

On Aug. 8, Meyer mentioned House Bill 33 had been signed and detailed the way it would affect the village. The local government fund through the state is set to be 1.7%. There will be options for municipalities to publish certain notices on the state’s public notice website. The competitive bidding threshold will increase to $75,000 from $50,000. Income tax penalties will be adjusted.

Also on Aug. 8, Police Chief Darrin Goudy said a body camera grant was applied for and received, so there will be four body cameras purchased for the police department.

Another Anna Council meeting was held on Aug. 22, and the next meeting will be held on Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. in the village hall’s council chambers.