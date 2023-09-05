WAPAKONETA — Greenlawn Cemetery, located on West Auglaize Street in Wapakoneta, west of the fairgrounds, will repeat its cemetery walk on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public and is presented in conjunction with Auglaize County’s 175th anniversary.

To join, meet the group at the main entrance to the cemetery. In case of bad weather, the Cemetery Walk will be rescheduled for Sept. 19.

The tour will highlight some of the notable Auglaize County residents of the late 19th and early 20th centuries who are buried there. For example, the tour will include the burial site of Dr. George Holbrook, considered the founder of Auglaize County, as well as a number of county elected officials and others instrumental to the county’s development.

Founded in 1880, Greenlawn Cemetery is one of Auglaize County’s most artistically and historically significant cemeteries. A May cemetery walk event was met with such a positive response that providing an additional opportunity for local residents to attend was requested.

About the Auglaize County Anniversary

The volunteer members of the 175th committee include Rachel Barber, Lori Bellman, Genevieve Conradi, Dennis Dicke, Luann Everett, Dennis Gaertner, Don Harrod, Jim Lee, Esther Leffel, Edee Marshall, Mary Mathews, Sharon Schnell, Jeanne Shaw, Marilyn Shaw, and Lisa Watercutter. The committee members have met monthly since mid-2021 to plan the milestone anniversary, which will include events throughout 2023.

The anniversary committee extends its sincere thanks to the Board of Trustees for the Greenlawn Cemetery for organizing this event twice in conjunction with Auglaize County’s anniversary.

Those with questions about this event or the 175th anniversary may contact Barber at [email protected] or 419-738-9328.