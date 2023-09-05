SIDNEY — On Saturday, Sept. 16, the Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation (SCARF) will be having a shelter supply drive at Tractor Supply in the Sidney Plaza, 1650 Michigan St., Sidney.

This drive will last all weekend. SCARF will be there in the morning from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with adoptable shelter pets.

Tractor Supply is a supporter of the SCARF mission and has invited SCARF to hold this event at their business. All of SCARF’s activities benefit the Bob Sargeant & Family Shelby County Animal Shelter.

The shelter is asking for the following items that are in need at this time:

• cat collars

• pet shampoo – hypoallergenic

• dog collars

• Greenies\dog treats

• pill pockets

• cat food

• kitten food

• cat litter

• Cap Star Flea Treatment

• paper towels

• Mister Clean

• trash bags

• laundry soap