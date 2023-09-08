TROY — Community members gathered to release 325 butterflies into the air in honor of loved ones at the Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County Celebrating Life’s Stories Butterfly Release on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at the Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County Hospice House.

The Butterfly Release raised nearly $12,300 to support patient care and services at the not-for-profit organization. More than 225 members of the community gathered to honor and remember special people who have touched their lives. For those who were not able to attend, butterflies were released on their behalf.

“This can be a powerful event for our families,” said Carey Short, executive director of Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County. “Releasing the butterfly symbolizes releasing their grief while keeping their memory forever in their hearts. We are honored to provide this meaningful ceremony to families in our community.”

Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County appreciates the support of its presenting sponsor, Premier Health at Upper Valley Medical Center.

Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, an affiliate of Ohio’s Hospice, has been serving patients in Miami County since 1983. The not-for-profit hospice is dedicated to improving the quality of life for those facing life-limiting illnesses in Miami, Darke and Shelby counties. Its outstanding care has earned recognition from the prestigious Hospice Honors program of HEALTHCAREfirst and Deyta Analytics.