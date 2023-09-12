By Charlotte Caldwell

SIDNEY – The Fall Arts & Arches Festival, presented by Raise the Roof for the Arts, will be held Sept. 15 and 16 at the Historic Sidney Theatre, 120 W. Poplar St., Sidney.

“Experience the enchantment of creativity and culture at the Fall Arts & Arches Festival at The Historic Sidney Theatre. Immerse yourself in a celebration of artistic expression where the captivating blend of visual arts, live performances, and community engagement come alive,” the theatre’s Facebook page reads.

It all starts on Friday evening with the art opening and a silent auction from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Proceeds from the auction support Raise the Roof for the Arts. The welcome address will start at 6:45 with the open bar available to VIP ticket holders. A screening of the documentary “45365” will begin at 7 followed by a film reception with the Ross brothers who directed the documentary and auction announcements at 8:30. Top Gun will play on the big screen with a shadow cast acting it out on stage at 9:30. Audience members will also receive prop bags to be fully immersed in this experience.

The second half of the festival kicks off at 10 a.m. with artist booths and workshops and activities. Artists in attendance will include Maureen O’Keefe (drawing), Brandon Davis (pottery), Brittany Krabill (apparel, décor and more), Mike Elsass (steel and paint), Laura Frohna (pottery), Carolyn Kohler (glass) and Jay Hartman (canvas painting). Activities include face painting, chalk art, mural painting, button making, food trucks and games.

A wide variety of indoor acts begin at 2 p.m. with the open bar available to VIP ticket holders. The lineup includes a film workshop with the Ross brothers; the Sidney Dance Company; Mike Welch; Dayton Poetry Slam; Planet of the Little Green Men featuring Sidney native Hunter Croft on drums; and a silent disco, where participants wear wireless headphones rather than music being broadcast through a speaker system.

Tickets are required to attend some of the weekend’s events and are available on the theatre’s website at https://sidneytheatre.org/?fbclid=IwAR2pooTizo9iPSNTnv3WlduXYgqjNzNg0Pq3QOsOZ8Bc6mXD_Cy9osO-l8k. An information booth will also be outside of the theatre during the festival to sign up for events. Prices and packages include the following:

• VIP Package: $100, includes all paid events, reception, heavy hors d’oeuvres and open bar

• All Events Package: $40 general, $30 student

• Individual Tickets: silent disco $20, concert $10, Top Gun $12