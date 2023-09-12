By Megan Lewis

For the Sidney Daily News

JACKSON CENTER — A seat on the Jackson Center Village Council is now vacant.

Effective Monday, Sept. 11, Karen Woodruff resigned from her seat on council due to personal reasons. Her resignation also includes all the committees she serves on: Public Property, Utility, Planning, and Housing Committee. She has been an active member of the community for many years.

Woodruff has been a member of council since since 2009.

Mayor Scott Klopfenstein said that he would like to thank her for all her services, and that she will be dearly missed.

Anyone interested in filling the council seat should submit a letter of interest either in-person, by mail, or email to Bruce Metz at [email protected]. The letter must be submitted at the village office by 4 p.m. on Sept. 22 to be considered for the position. Council will review all selections on Monday, Sept. 25, to pick the best person suited for the job.

Woodruff’s term ends in December as she wasn’t seeking re-election. The two people on the ballot in November are James Devine and current councilman Wayne York. There are two seats available.

Bryan S. Doak was elected as a volunteer firefighter for the village. He recently moved to town with his wife and two kids. Doak is no stranger to firefighting, and has been part of multiple other departments in his 13-year career. He has family members who are also firefighters, with a couple becoming chiefs of their departments.

The second reading for a resolution was held to review the amounts and rates as determined by the Budget Commission to authorize the necessary tax levies that need to be certified by the County Auditor. As of now, everything looks fine with no changes being made.

An ordinance was approved allowing for increases to the village budgets. There was an increase of $113,930 to the non-retirement fund for paying the principal and interest in the loan for the manhole project. An increase in the sewer operating fund by $105,000 for a similar reason. There will also be an increase made to the general fund by $20,855.65 to the general fund to pay off the 3% retainer on income tax collection.

An ordinance allowing for a 3% pay increase on all village employees who fall onto Pay Table 1 and 2 was approved. This is to help offset inflation. The pay increase will take effect on Sept. 16.

The police cruiser had some necessary repairs made to it, but it didn’t cost the village anything as they were covered under warranty.

The village met with the organizers of Alumapalooza to discuss ideas for the upcoming solar eclipse. They were thinking of turning it into a mini community day and opening up possible campsites for trailers. Food trucks and beverages will be available for sale. Two possible bands will be performing at the event. The village plans to set-up a website soon to provide as much information as they can on the events they have planned so far. Any club or organization who wishes to set-up anything up for the event should visit the website once it is available. The website will also offer pre-sale tickets for any activities and glasses for spectators. Airstream plans on collaborating with the Village on coming up with their own ideas on what to do during the event.

On Sept. 22, firefighters will be hosting a pork tenderloin dinner at the American Legion. For $10 you will get a pork tenderloin, slaw, fries, and a drink. It will take place between 5-7 p.m.