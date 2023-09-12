Lock One Community Arts opens with classic rock ‘n roll show

NEW BREMEN — Lock One Community Arts opens the 2023-24 season with The Everly Set (celebrating The Everly Brothers) on Oct. 8, 2023, at 3 p.m. in the James F. Dicke Auditorium, New Bremen High School.

It’s 1957 again, and the Everly Set’s harmonic vocals and keen wit bring to life such classics as “Bye, Bye Love” and “Wake Up Little Susie.” Sean Altman (founder of Rockapella) and Jack Skuller (Disney recording artist), combine millennial pluck with baby-boomer sass to celebrate the timeless songs of the legendary Everly Brothers.

Tickets for the Everly Set (celebrating The Everly Brothers) are $25 for adults and $10 for students, and can be purchased at the Western Ohio True Value Hardware Minster store or by calling 567-356-2048.