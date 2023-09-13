Home News Paper delivery delayed News Paper delivery delayed By Sidney Daily News - September 13, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Due to a problem at the printing plant, the Sidney Daily News will not be delivered to its mail subscribers on Wednesday, The newspaper should be in the mail on Thursday. Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR City record County record Out of the past Weather Sidney clear sky enter location 70.3 ° F 75.1 ° 68.6 ° 44 % 1.9mph 5 % Wed 71 ° Thu 73 ° Fri 75 ° Sat 78 ° Sun 69 °