ONGOING

• The Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center, 115 E. North St., Sidney, is open Monday-Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• The Pony Wagon Historical Museum, 510 Washington St., St. Paris, will be open from 1-4 p.m. on Sundays, Sept. 24, Oct. 8 and Oct. 22.

• Auglaize County’s 175th Anniversary Committee will host the exhibit “Eastern Auglaize County: OPEN FOR BUSINESS” at the White Memorial Library, 108 E. Wapakoneta St., Waynesfield, through the end of September. The library is open Mondays and Tuesdays from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Thursdays from 1-7 p.m.; and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-noon.

• The Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum is honoring Coshocton’s advertising art history in a special exhibit, Advertising Art of Coshocton, opening Sept. 23 to Dec. 31. The exhibit features specialty-advertising items made in Coshocton from the 1890s through the 1950s. The Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum is open Tuesday to Sunday from noon to 4:00 P.M. and Sundays are free admission to Coshocton County residents. The museum is located at 300 N. Whitewoman St., in Historic Roscoe Village, Coshocton, Ohio. Roscoe Village offers many attractions, including a living history tour through restored buildings, numerous shops, restaurants, and more. For more information, contact JHM at 740-622-8710 / email: [email protected], or visit the website at www.jhmuseum.org.

• Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held for children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Kinetics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Mommy & Me; Pre-School Gymnastics; Youth Gymnastics; Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Aquatics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Water Discovery/Exploration; Preschool Swim Lessons;Youth Swim Lessons; Competitive Swim Team; Adult Swim Lessons; and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Brukner Nature Center’s Summer Art Exhibit runs through Sept. 17. Savannah Freeman, a self-taught block print maker who loves upcycling, the environment and working with her hands is the featured artist. The exhibit is open during the Interpretive Building hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday, 12:30–4 p.m. BNC Members are free and nonmembers are just $2.50 per person. Any prints purchased will be ready for pick-up at the end of the show. Proceeds from this show will support theWildlife Ambassador program at Brukner Nature Center.

• Homeschool Nature Club for 5 – 11 year-old homeschooled students at Brukner Nature Center for a morning or afternoon of discovery on the third Wednesday of the month. Staff naturalists have developed hands-on fun and educational lesson plans, using live wildlife and outdoor exploration. Classes in the morning are from 10 a.m.-noon and afternoon from 1-3 p.m. Cost for BNC Members: $5 per child each month and nonmembers: $8 per child each month. Registration is required and payment is non-refundable. Pre-registration guidelines begin Monday, Aug. 7. Call Monday – Friday at 937-698-6493 or email [email protected]. Wait for an email to confirm the child is pre-registered for the chosen time/months (see above). You will then have 3 days to mail a check. For a list of topics and additional details, visit the website at http://www.bruknernaturecenter.com/home-school-programs.html.

• Buckner Nature Center’s Winter Arts & Crafts Show vendors applications are open. The deadline to apply is Monday, Sept. 11, by 5 p.m. BNC’s Winter Arts & Crafts Show will be held on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. All entries will be juried, with the most unique, natural or “green” crafts selected by Friday, Sept. 15. For more information, contact us at [email protected], stop by to pick up a registration form or download one from thee website at http://www.bruknernaturecenter.com/assets/bnc_arts-crafts-show_entry-form2.pdf. All proceeds from the event benefit the wildlife programs.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 15-SUNDAY, SEPT. 17

Lake Loramie Fall Harvest Festival will feature food, crafts, tractors and entertainment. Flag raising ceremonies will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, and 8 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. A Jungle Island Petting Zoo will be open Saturday from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Tractor Parade planned for Saturday from 10-11 a.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 15-SATURDAY, SEPT. 16

• Art & Arches, at Historic Sidney Theatre, 120 W. Poplar St., Sidney. Art opening and silent auction, Friday at 5:30 p.m.; screening of “45365” movie at 7 p.m.; film reception with the Ross Brothers, 8:30 p.m.; “Top Gun” with Shadow Cast, 9:30 p.m. Saturday festival kicks off at 10 a.m. with artist booths and workshops; activities such as face painting, chalk art, mural painting, button making, food trucks and more. Indoor activities begin at 2 p.m. with film workshop by the Ross Brothers at 2 p.m.; Sidney Dance Company, 3 p.m.; Mike Welch at 4 p.m.; Dayton Poetry Slam at 5 p.m.; Sidney High School marching band at 6 p.m.; Planet of the Little Green Men at 8 p.m. and Silent Disco at 9 p.m. Tickets are available at www.sidneytheatre.org. VIP package is $100 which includes all paid events, reception and heavy hors d’oeuvres and open bar. All events package is $40 for adults and $30 for students. Individual tickets are $20 for the Silent Disco, $10 for the concert and $12 for “Top Gun.”

SATURDAY, SEPT. 16

• The Great Sidney Farmer’s Market is held from 8 a.m. to noon at the Shelby County Court Square, 100 E. Court St., Sidney.

• The Piqua-Caldwell Historic District Association (PCHDA) will be hosting its seventh annual Fall Mum Sale on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, starting at 9:30 a.m. on the corner of North Downing and Ash Streets in downtown Piqua. Mums will be available in an assortment of colors for $11 each. The plants will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis and pre-sale orders can be placed at piquacaldwellhistoricdistrict.org.

• Bingo Night at A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. State Route 36, Conover. Doors open at 6 p.m. with bingo starting at 7 p.m. There will be 12 games and one speed round. the cost is $15 per person with daubers available for $2. Concessions will be available.